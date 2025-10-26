Overview

The Geo Assistant just got smarter! Added new features that not only enhance the AFK farming experience but also provide assistance during active gameplay.



Additionally, the game previously had a serious performance issue – in late-game high-level runs, the game would sometimes freeze for a second or two. After research, I discovered this was an issue caused by the Unity physics engine – when large objects (such as Bosses, artificial walls, arena walls, or the player character) extensively overlap with other objects due to teleportation, knockback, or artificial wall rotation, the physics calculation load for a single frame increases exponentially, leading to sudden freezes. Therefore, this version introduces targeted adjustments and optimizations, including a rewrite of the combat physics framework.



Update Log

Improved setting option Auto Select Upgrade: Upgrades that meet precondition will be prioritized.



New setting option Auto Move: Automatically dodges the nearest enemy and seeks the nearest power-up. However, if you own the construct Safety Zone, always move to the center of the arena.



New setting option Auto Adjust Multi-level: After each battle, the Multi-level will automatically increase or decrease based on the actual time taken in the previous battle.If the actual time taken in the previous battle was short, the Multi-level will increase, by a maximum of +3 each time.If the actual time taken in the previous battle was too long, the Multi-level will decrease, by a maximum of -3 each time.At the start of each new run, the Multi-level will be automatically off.



Halved the waiting time for each step of Geo Assistant's operation.



Optimized the performance of Mines, Blasts and Bullet Tracking.



Fixed an issue where the Bullet Chain upgrade wouldn't activate when not defeating enemies, and optimized its performance.



Thanks to using massive character sizes during testing, a long-standing humorous issue was accidentally discovered and fixed: all player bodies' actual colliders did not rotate with their visual graphics.



Changed the trigger detection for the upgrade Active Detonation from physical collision to mathematical distance calculation. This sacrifices some visual accuracy but helps improve late-game performance.



When the upgrade Reflex Escape effect triggers, the chosen teleport location will now consider the player's and Boss's positions and sizes to prevent overlapping with the Boss or arena walls after teleporting.



Further limited the actual maximum size of all objects (previously 625, now 225). This affects both visual size and collision size but does not affect damage calculation for related mechanics.



Changed most colliders in the game to triggers and rewrote various basic physical interaction effects (e.g., repulsion, squeezing, and overlap detection). This will improve game performance overhead while maintaining the original effects.



By eliminating the inherent mutual squeezing of colliders, fixed a previously unfixable bug: players with the upgrade Immovable would still occasionally be pushed away by Bouncer pets or enemies.



As this set of changes involves a large number of objects, it's currently uncertain whether oversights might lead to unexpected clipping issues in extreme cases. If anyone encounters such issues, please let me know.



Upcoming Development Plan

Monitor and fix potential issues arising from this version.



Continue optimizing game performance.



Considering a rework of the Module System.



Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!