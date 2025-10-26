Hello explorers!
The brand-new game code has brought some brand-new bugs :)
So I’m not wasting any time — fixing them right away:
Bugs fixed:
- Many stability issues related to save points, entering cranes and other
- Fire and flamethrower issues related to monsters
- Overlapping inventory of different players in online mode
- Crane-digger in the last level (you cannot use old savepoint in this case and must reload level)
- “Big-fly” monster was flying in water sometimes
Tweaks and improvements:
- Added Nitro .700 to campaign (day 85) and Depth Survivors (one per match)
- Added sounds of monsters splats and flapping wings (after hit)
- Tweaked monsters speed and strength
- “Big-fly” monsters fly slower when hit and spit worms as before (only in campaign mode). Also overall speed is reduced a bit.
Cheers and till the next time,
Wookie
Changed files in this update