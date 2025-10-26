Hello explorers!

The brand-new game code has brought some brand-new bugs :)

So I’m not wasting any time — fixing them right away:

Bugs fixed:

- Many stability issues related to save points, entering cranes and other

- Fire and flamethrower issues related to monsters

- Overlapping inventory of different players in online mode

- Crane-digger in the last level (you cannot use old savepoint in this case and must reload level)

- “Big-fly” monster was flying in water sometimes

Tweaks and improvements:

- Added Nitro .700 to campaign (day 85) and Depth Survivors (one per match)

- Added sounds of monsters splats and flapping wings (after hit)

- Tweaked monsters speed and strength

- “Big-fly” monsters fly slower when hit and spit worms as before (only in campaign mode). Also overall speed is reduced a bit.

Cheers and till the next time,

Wookie