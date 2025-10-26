🚀 MASSIVE UPDATE: CodeWorks Goes Multi-Engine!

We're thrilled to announce that CodeWorks has evolved beyond GameGuru! Your favorite visual scripting framework now supports three powerful game engines in one package.

✨ What's New:

🎮 LÖVE2D Engine Support (NEW!) Create stunning 2D games with the same intuitive visual scripting you love. From platformers to RPGs, puzzle games to visual novels - now all possible without writing a single line of code!

⚡ Enhanced GameGuru Max Support Full integration with GameGuru Max's latest features, giving you complete control over 3D game development through simple drag-and-drop blocks.

🎯 GameGuru Classic Continued support with expanded preset behaviors and improved workflow.

💎 Why Choose CodeWorks?

⏱️ Save 100+ Hours of Learning Time Skip months of programming tutorials. Start building your dream game today with our sentence-based Blockly interface.

🧩 600+ Preset Behavior Blocks Tons of ready-to-use behaviors covering AI, physics, inventory systems, combat mechanics, UI, and more. Just connect the blocks like building with LEGO!

🎓 Perfect for Everyone

Beginners : No programming experience? No problem!

Educators : Teach game development concepts without syntax barriers

Indie Developers : Prototype 10x faster, focus on creativity

Hobbyists: Bring your ideas to life without the coding headache

🔧 Professional Features

Export to LUA code for advanced customization

Share and download community behavior packs

Natural language blocks that read like English

Zero syntax errors, ever!

Real-time logic testing

💰 Special Launch Pricing

Get 3 engines worth of visual scripting tools for the price of one!

This update transforms CodeWorks from a single-engine tool into a comprehensive game development powerhouse. Whether you're creating immersive 3D worlds in GameGuru MAX (plus Classic) or pixel-perfect 2D experiences in LÖVE2D, CodeWorks has you covered.

🎬 See It In Action

Check out our updated tutorial videos showing LÖVE2D integration and new preset behaviors. Watch how complete game mechanics are built in minutes, not days!

Stop coding. Start creating. Build games the visual way.

Limited time: All existing CodeWorks owners get Gameguru Max + LÖVE2D support FREE as part of this update!

Join thousands of game creators who've ditched syntax errors for visual freedom. Your game idea deserves to be built - today, not someday.