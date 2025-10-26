Hello adventurer!

First of all, I'd like to say thank you to everyone for your support. It means a lot to me!

It's been quite a journey since I released Rogue's Odyssey store page 3 months ago, and now I'm happy to announce that we've finally reached 1,000+ wishlists! ːsteamhappyːːclaughː

With our participation in Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show, it helps bring in a lot of people to the game, so I'd like to welcome you all with my wholehearted ❤️

On this occasion, I'd also like to share that Rogue's Odyssey v049 is now live on both Steam and Itch io. Here's the update summary:

Benjamin is now immune to damage while using Ultimate Damage immunity while boarding the airship While you're boarding the airship, in the previous patches, you can still take damage.

With this update, you'll be immune to damage while boarding the airship. Buffed Wizard and Warrior Wizard's damage output of all skills is increased due to its long cast time.

Warrior's ultimate is massively buffed, and other skills' damage has also improved in general. Unlock all difficulties You can now play hard and impossible difficulty with adjusted power. Reworked guidance system It's now easier to navigate towards the Obsidian. Added Ultimate Ready Indicator You can now see a visual indicator on your health bar when the ultimate is ready. Small bug fixes.

Thank you all, and enjoy looting!

Duggoman

If you encounter any issues, drop by us on Discord 🔗:

https://discord.gg/Wz256uFVvx