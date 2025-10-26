 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547121 Edited 26 October 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for continuing to play and report bugs! Here's what we've fixed!

  • The town kangaroos no longer fly away if you chase them (sorry to those who preferred them this way)

  • Using your phone in the maze used to transport some people to a weird void--that's confirmed fixed now

  • An infrequent, but very weird bug of clicking on one thing and being zoomed to another should now be fixed (it was actually related to the maze phone bug).

  • We've added a double-check to the task list so completed tasks shouldn't show up there anymore (this was happening for a few people).

Be sure to download the latest version (v 1.0.12 -- you can see in the lower left corner of your main menu) and please keep reporting anything weird here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2131660/discussions/0/596284732212367853/?ctp=5

<3 Maddy

