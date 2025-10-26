Thank you so much for continuing to play and report bugs! Here's what we've fixed!

The town kangaroos no longer fly away if you chase them (sorry to those who preferred them this way)

Using your phone in the maze used to transport some people to a weird void--that's confirmed fixed now

An infrequent, but very weird bug of clicking on one thing and being zoomed to another should now be fixed (it was actually related to the maze phone bug).

We've added a double-check to the task list so completed tasks shouldn't show up there anymore (this was happening for a few people).

Be sure to download the latest version (v 1.0.12 -- you can see in the lower left corner of your main menu) and please keep reporting anything weird here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2131660/discussions/0/596284732212367853/?ctp=5

<3 Maddy