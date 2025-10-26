- No more spacebar ultra-planting exploit: Spamming the spacebar to plant faster than light speed is now officially over. Papy George personally nailed that key to the floor.
- Spelling and grammar corrections: Some sentences looked like they were written during a gardening accident. They’ve now been polished for your reading comfort (and George’s sanity).
- Dialogue repeat bug fixed: Papy George still loves to talk, but he no longer repeats the same line like a broken tractor.
Have fun! And remember: if something bugs, it’s probably your fault – Papy George.
