Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
26 October 2025 Build 20547108 Edited 26 October 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • No more spacebar ultra-planting exploit: Spamming the spacebar to plant faster than light speed is now officially over. Papy George personally nailed that key to the floor.

  • Spelling and grammar corrections: Some sentences looked like they were written during a gardening accident. They’ve now been polished for your reading comfort (and George’s sanity).

  • Dialogue repeat bug fixed: Papy George still loves to talk, but he no longer repeats the same line like a broken tractor.


Have fun! And remember: if something bugs, it’s probably your fault – Papy George.

