Update #14 – Bloodshard, Prestige Coins & More
Hey everyone! 👋
Here’s a fresh update with improvements and a brand-new reference to BLEEDOUT! 🩸
🩸 New Item: Bloodshard
A mysterious new shard has been added…
It’s a teaser item for our upcoming Roguelike-Idle game BLEEDOUT!
For now, you can collect it — but its true purpose will be revealed later… 👀
🏆 Prestige Coins
Each Prestige now rewards Prestige Coins ✨
They remain permanently and will be used for future upgrades and progression.
👷 Worker Fixes
Workers will now correctly appear in your inventory after prestiging.
Thank you to everyone who reported this!
🧱 Item Balancing
Several items have been reworked:
• New crafting recipes
• Better late-game value
• Various buffs and balancing improvements
📌 Schedule Info
There will be no update next week, as I will be traveling for a family birthday celebration 🎉
The week after, I will try to deliver either:
• 2 smaller updates — or
• 1 bigger content drop 🚀
💬 Keep the Feedback Coming!
Your reports and ideas help shape Idle Life every week — thank you so much! ❤️
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed files in this update