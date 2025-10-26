Update #14 – Bloodshard, Prestige Coins & More



Hey everyone! 👋

Here’s a fresh update with improvements and a brand-new reference to BLEEDOUT! 🩸





🩸 New Item: Bloodshard

A mysterious new shard has been added…

It’s a teaser item for our upcoming Roguelike-Idle game BLEEDOUT!

For now, you can collect it — but its true purpose will be revealed later… 👀





🏆 Prestige Coins

Each Prestige now rewards Prestige Coins ✨

They remain permanently and will be used for future upgrades and progression.





👷 Worker Fixes

Workers will now correctly appear in your inventory after prestiging.

Thank you to everyone who reported this!





🧱 Item Balancing

Several items have been reworked:

• New crafting recipes

• Better late-game value

• Various buffs and balancing improvements





📌 Schedule Info

There will be no update next week, as I will be traveling for a family birthday celebration 🎉

The week after, I will try to deliver either:

• 2 smaller updates — or

• 1 bigger content drop 🚀





💬 Keep the Feedback Coming!

Your reports and ideas help shape Idle Life every week — thank you so much! ❤️





— The Dev Goblin 👹