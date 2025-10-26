 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547006 Edited 26 October 2025 – 10:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update #14 – Bloodshard, Prestige Coins & More


Hey everyone! 👋
Here’s a fresh update with improvements and a brand-new reference to BLEEDOUT! 🩸

🩸 New Item: Bloodshard

A mysterious new shard has been added…
It’s a teaser item for our upcoming Roguelike-Idle game BLEEDOUT!
For now, you can collect it — but its true purpose will be revealed later… 👀

🏆 Prestige Coins

Each Prestige now rewards Prestige Coins
They remain permanently and will be used for future upgrades and progression.

👷 Worker Fixes

Workers will now correctly appear in your inventory after prestiging.
Thank you to everyone who reported this!

🧱 Item Balancing

Several items have been reworked:
• New crafting recipes
• Better late-game value
• Various buffs and balancing improvements

📌 Schedule Info

There will be no update next week, as I will be traveling for a family birthday celebration 🎉
The week after, I will try to deliver either:
2 smaller updates — or
1 bigger content drop 🚀

💬 Keep the Feedback Coming!

Your reports and ideas help shape Idle Life every week — thank you so much! ❤️

— The Dev Goblin 👹

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691211
  • Loading history…
