Update 0.17.1 is now available to download and play!
Update 0.17.1 introduces a multitude of highly requested features and adjustments, including but not limited to:
Semi-randomization of the Chambers in the Discover Program (so the order changes each time it is played)
Revival mechanics to give players a second chance if things go south
A new "Focused Testing" mode that allows players to replay individual Chamber maps after they have been completed at least once
3 new Chambers
Improved dedicated server functionality: vote kicking and more moderation tools
In addition, 0.17.1 introduces the first steps towards official mod support in the form of a mod loader:
There's still a lot more to come on the modding front (such as a proper mod browser and official SDK/modding tools), however this is a crucial first step towards ensuring SCP: 5K has a robust and user friendly modding platform.
Last but not least, SCP: 5K is currently 25% off until November 3rd for Steam's Scream Sale event!
You can also grab the Omni Edition Upgrade for 30% off right now and gain access to 3 DLC Campaign missions (to be developed and released after the base game is completed), exclusive Omni Edition cosmetics for your character and weapons, and an exclusive in-game supporter badge for your nametag.
⚠ If you run into any issues such as crashing, bizarre textures, and so on, please make sure to delete your Pandemic AppData folder. You can easily access this file by typing %localappdata% into any Windows File Explorer address bar, and then finding the Pandemic folder and deleting it (a new one will be generated when you launch the game again). We also recommend verifying your game files through Steam after updating to make sure you have no corrupted game files. ⚠
You can find the full in-depth patch notes below:
0.17.1 PATCH NOTES
NOTABLE KNOWN ISSUES
Laser attachments can sometimes be offset in first person
Client players may not see damage indicators when receiving damage
Players can sometimes keep their weapons when going from Antarctica to other levels
Entering the elevator too quickly after using the /setnextchamber command can cause crashing
Replication can sometimes become desynced between client and server
Players might not see unlocked cosmetics when joining a dedicated server
Elevator may appear to loop visually when player arrives in the Clockwork room
CONTENT
Added semi-random Chamber order that changes every time the Discover Program is played
Added revival to the Discover Program:
Players can contribute credits towards the purchase of revival tokens
On team wipe, these tokens are automatically redeemed to “revive” one player per token
“Revived” players receive a standard loadout for that chamber
Updated Waiting Room layout to accommodate new revive kiosk
Added “Focused Testing” mode for the Discover Program:
Once a chamber has been completed, it can be selected from the main menu to be played individually at any time
Added three new Chambers to the Discover Program
Added new challenges to the Discover Program
Added 19 new Steam achievements to the Discover Program, and removed 2 old achievements that were no longer unlockable
Added the Lee Enfield (SMLE)
Added 8 new melee weapons:
Hammer
Screwdriver
Meat Cleaver
Baton
Pencil
Stronglite Flashlight
Monkey Wrench
Frying Pan
Added mod support:
Modded Items/Weapons
Modded Maps
Modded Enemies
Modded Cosmetics
Server checksum for ensuring the server and client have the correct mods
Added icon to server browser for servers using mods
Added text in-game and in the main menu to indicate when mods are running
Please note: This is a mod loader, but does not include a mod browser or official SDK. These will come in the future, but in the meantime be sure to check out the community SCP: 5K Modding Hub Discord, modding site, and unofficial SDK.
Added SCP-098 "Bomber Crab" variant
GAMEPLAY
Vending machines are now interactable and spawn a can that can recover health by holding the reload key
Testing Chambers: Getting a “fail” with SCP-914 with the dial set to Very Fine will no longer spawn a faulty output (Bepis, rock, etc.). It will instead output the same gun you inputted, but with maximum attachments
Testing Chambers: Revamped Manor difficulty by adjusting layout and spawns
Testing Chambers: Replaced M24 with SMLE as a starting sniper weapon
Testing Chambers: Added several different melee weapons in the Testing Chambers
Testing Chambers: Added additional copies of starting weapons in the waiting room
Testing Chambers: Tutorial TV can now be fast forwarded
Testing Chambers: M24’s rank adjusted upwards and added SMLE as the tier 1 weapon for Snipers in SCP-914
Testing Chambers: Treehouse difficulty reduced
Testing Chambers: Added some roof spawns and roof entry points for SCP-098 ‘Surgeon Crab’ in Bunker
Testing Chambers: Added some fences to the middle platform in Chem Plant to improve player/enemy flow
Testing Chambers: Target Challenge, High Kills, and Arms Control have slightly increased requirements
Testing Chambers: Bullets Per Type, Melee Hits, and TakePlayerDamage requirements are reduced to be easier
SCP-098: Reduced child speed and damage
SCP-098: Strapped a bomb on some crabs. They aren't happy with this, and run around erratically
SCP-1114: Smoothed out their aim
SCP-3199: Will hide less in testing chambers
Improved AI Responsiveness:
AI can no longer hear footsteps on the other side of the map
AI no longer ignore lights when first spotting players
AI no longer ignore players when first seen if they have not otherwise sensed the player previously
AI no longer lose the ability to investigate if they try to investigate a position they can't reach
AI will now investigate the location they are shot from instead of the location they are shot (aka themselves)
Guards will now run for cover if shot by a target they can't see
Guards will now leave cover they can't attack from to move to new cover that they can
Guards will no longer stop attacking when they can't move
Guards will more reliably move to attack players in Outpost Axiom
PVP: Improved player spawning algorithm
Updated translations
Improved SCP-1262 Spitter:
Replaced 1262 spitter shoot animation to have more obvious wind up
Disabled headshot/limb damage on 1262 javelins
Fixed 1262 javelin particle effects not working correctly
Reduced MP5SD fire rate
VISUALS
Added new pieces to and re-worked existing Shoothouse Assets used in the chambers to be more performant and look better.
Testing Chambers: Removed spiral from stage bubble in ‘Theater’, allows another path for players to move through and prevent AI getting stuck.
Testing Chambers: Updated 914 art with wheel lock and screen to better convey how 914 works
Testing Chambers: reworked 914 animations to be more ‘clockwork’ like
Testing Chambers: reworked testing chamber screens
Revised chamber screen layouts
Added counter for total number of credits each player can earn in the current chamber.
Added counter for the number of completed challenges out of the total active challenges in the chamber.
Fixed timer for next wave not showing up on clients.
Testing Range: Adjusted weapon positions to be easier to interact with
Outpost Axiom PVP: Added sheet metal over several doors players cannot access due to the PVP gamemode to reinforce that its not a navigable path
Updated the M67 grenade animations
Added new reveal animations for Infector and SCP-098
Added falling/landing animations for SCP-3199, SCP-610 and Resonator
Unavailable dial settings on SCP-914 (when inputting a melee weapon, LMG, or anomalous weapon) will now be dimmed for added clarity that these settings cannot be selected.
Reworked player crouching animation to reduce clipping when crawling through tight spaces
Fixed the player being able to see through the top of vents
Improved one handed melee weapon IK behavior
Added random meshes to fire zombies
AUDIO
Improved overall audio performance
Improved impulse response reverb variety
Added sounds for electrified objects
Added music to Classic Wave Survival
Fixed various audio propagation issues
UI
Reworked in-game credits
Testing Chambers: Buddies field has been added to the Leaderboards
Testing Chambers: Score is now displayed on the HUD
Added vote kick section to the in-game menu
Added window unfocus audio modifier and FPS limiting settings
SERVERS
Added console support to linux dedicated server
Added team based vote kicking
Added RCON (source Remote CONsole protocol) support for dedicated servers
use the command line argument -rcon=YOURPASSWORD to enable rcon and set the password, or set the value in DefaultGame.ini
use the command line argument -rconport=PORT to set the rcon port
I guess you could technically use this on a client, but why would you do that?
RCON cannot be enabled without a password. Please use a secure password.
Added two new console commands:
ListPlayers prints to the Unreal console the name and player ID of each player currently in the game.
ListGameStatus prints to the Unreal console the current map name, the current game status, and the player count.
FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
Improved Zombie/Dead Body performance
Fixed zombies becoming frozen in weird poses if they died outside of the player's view
Added automatic body cleanup for zombies, SCP-3199 and SCP-098
Added interface for managed bodies to query if bodies are ready for cleanup
Added networking tear off for zombies (which marks their bodies as ready for cleanup and improves network performance)
Reduced zombie ragdoll freeze time to 15s from 20s
Improved resonator ragdoll
Optimized zombie movement to use simplified navigation and movement at a distance
Optimized gore component gibs
Reworked Reloading code:
Moved Reload code to c++
Added round-in-chamber to magazine reloading
Fixed bugs where player would receive empty magazines in their inventory
Improved server shot rejection to replay shots after network hitches
Fixed bolt/pump action not being visible in third person
Enabled stable sprint during single action
Improved Ballistics Simulation:
Moved ballistics simulation to using RK4 integration for more accurate simulation of higher drag coefficients
Fixed ballistics gravity being 100x too small
Fixed ballistics hitting the same character mesh multiple times, causing bullets to underpenetrate characters
Testing Chambers: Significantly improved performance
Added loading and unloading of chambers on demand
Added loading of chambers that are not included in the Testing Chambers Map
Fixed customize command not working on clients
Added cosmetic support to customize command
Fixed player logout being treated as death
This also fixes a bug where players would lose credits when a player leaves in Discover Program
Fixed navigation not updating on dedicated servers (this was the longest running high priority bug in the game!)
Made gore component gore meshes have cull distance and receive freeze from zombies
Area 12: fixed collision on reception area columns, reception area planters and logistics tunnels.
Area 12: fixed an issue with a decal displaying on the common room reception desk causing a weird white line.
Area 12: fixed some minor visual issues in Introcells
Area 12: Fixed some exploits in the Loading Area of Part 1
Area 12: Fixed several objects that were missing player collision throughout Area-12
Area 12: Fixed exploit where players could move past large plant vines in Part 3
Area 12: Fixed several enemies that were spawning inside, below, or behind walls they were not intended to
Area 12: Fixed several assets that disappeared in Part 2 while still in view
Area 12: Fixed some lights that were bleeding through in walls in Part 2
Area 12: Closed elevators in Pt2 and stopped player from interacting with them
Area 12: Fixed issue where players could get stuck during the Panopticon segment
Testing Chambers: Fixed softlock where players fail to teleport to the next chamber as a result of the chamber not being loaded yet when all players enter the elevator.
Testing Chambers: Fixed some trees in Manor that were floating
Testing Chambers: Fixed missing wall meshes in 2nd floor Manor
Testing Chambers: Fixed some collision issues in ‘Rabbit Run’ rocks that allowed a player to clip through
Testing Chambers: Fixed Z fighting in waiting room stairs
Testing Chambers: General exploit fixes in several chambers
Testing Chambers: Fixed several challenges that were missing the credit icon
Testing Chambers: Fixed several Ammo/Health spawns that were erroneously placed under objects or the floor
Testing Chambers: Adjusted player objective to not look like a duplicate of the elevator objective in Chemplant
Testing Chambers: Fixed elevator being slightly misplaced, allowing players to get stuck on the elevator trap door mesh when exiting the chamber
Testing Chambers: Minor fixes to several locations in Nursery where players could get stuck
Testing Chambers: Fixed some testing screens being partially obscured in Bunker
Testing Chambers: Fixed some misplaced meshes in Nursery
Testing Chambers: Fixed several objects that were erroneously duplicated throughout Testing Chambers
Testing Chambers: Fixed Mannequins that sometimes could spawn in incorrect places in Bunker
Testing Chambers: Fixed several delay spawns in Bunker that were not working correctly inside the bunker
Testing Chambers: Fixed players getting spawned partially inside the ground in campground
Antarctica: Fixed a noticeable gap in terrain
Antarctica: Fixed players getting stuck on ladder in the Workshop area of Antarctica
Antarctica: Fixed several locations where enemies got stuck during the final climax fight
Testing Range: Adjusted weapon positions to not clip visually with wood struts
Outpost Axiom: Fixed several floating foliage assets
Classic Wave Survival: Adjusted several doors to not be breakable, fixing an issue where doors could become permanently shut
Fixed texture issues in UIU Fps arms
Fixed Resonators hearing all sounds from 300m away
Fixed left hand IK issue with Tire Iron
Players can no longer vault over other players
Fixed crash on dedicated server where the world does not exist yet when the console window attempts to call DumpConsoleHelp.
Fixed crash where TextureRHI becomes invalid while attempting to update gore textures.
Fixed console host not replicating to client
Fixed say command not working on dedicated server
Fixed brief intense blur when checking watch or aiming out from an optic
Optimized shutter door animation tick
Fixed crash when loading bloodhound after picking up a weapon from the ground
Fixed character cosmetic changing on dead bodies
Fixed AI not navigating to objectives in Outpost Axiom (Thanks PK)
Fixed SCP-7528 not leaving a screen when shot
—
Good luck!
-Affray Interactive Development Team
