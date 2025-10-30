Improved dedicated server functionality: vote kicking and more moderation tools

A new "Focused Testing" mode that allows players to replay individual Chamber maps after they have been completed at least once

Revival mechanics to give players a second chance if things go south

Semi-randomization of the Chambers in the Discover Program (so the order changes each time it is played)

There's still a lot more to come on the modding front (such as a proper mod browser and official SDK/modding tools), however this is a crucial first step towards ensuring SCP: 5K has a robust and user friendly modding platform.

⚠ If you run into any issues such as crashing, bizarre textures, and so on, please make sure to delete your Pandemic AppData folder. You can easily access this file by typing %localappdata% into any Windows File Explorer address bar, and then finding the Pandemic folder and deleting it (a new one will be generated when you launch the game again). We also recommend verifying your game files through Steam after updating to make sure you have no corrupted game files. ⚠

Elevator may appear to loop visually when player arrives in the Clockwork room

Players might not see unlocked cosmetics when joining a dedicated server

Replication can sometimes become desynced between client and server

Entering the elevator too quickly after using the /setnextchamber command can cause crashing

Players can sometimes keep their weapons when going from Antarctica to other levels

Client players may not see damage indicators when receiving damage

Laser attachments can sometimes be offset in first person

Please note: This is a mod loader, but does not include a mod browser or official SDK. These will come in the future, but in the meantime be sure to check out the community SCP: 5K Modding Hub Discord , modding site, and unofficial SDK.

Added text in-game and in the main menu to indicate when mods are running

Added icon to server browser for servers using mods

Server checksum for ensuring the server and client have the correct mods

Added 19 new Steam achievements to the Discover Program, and removed 2 old achievements that were no longer unlockable

Added new challenges to the Discover Program

Added three new Chambers to the Discover Program

Once a chamber has been completed, it can be selected from the main menu to be played individually at any time

Added “Focused Testing” mode for the Discover Program:

Updated Waiting Room layout to accommodate new revive kiosk

“Revived” players receive a standard loadout for that chamber

On team wipe, these tokens are automatically redeemed to “revive” one player per token

Players can contribute credits towards the purchase of revival tokens

Added revival to the Discover Program:

Added semi-random Chamber order that changes every time the Discover Program is played

Replaced 1262 spitter shoot animation to have more obvious wind up

Guards will more reliably move to attack players in Outpost Axiom

Guards will no longer stop attacking when they can't move

Guards will now leave cover they can't attack from to move to new cover that they can

Guards will now run for cover if shot by a target they can't see

AI will now investigate the location they are shot from instead of the location they are shot (aka themselves)

AI no longer lose the ability to investigate if they try to investigate a position they can't reach

AI no longer ignore players when first seen if they have not otherwise sensed the player previously

AI no longer ignore lights when first spotting players

AI can no longer hear footsteps on the other side of the map

SCP-3199 : Will hide less in testing chambers

SCP-1114 : Smoothed out their aim

SCP-098 : Strapped a bomb on some crabs. They aren't happy with this, and run around erratically

Testing Chambers: Bullets Per Type, Melee Hits, and TakePlayerDamage requirements are reduced to be easier

Testing Chambers: Target Challenge, High Kills, and Arms Control have slightly increased requirements

Testing Chambers: Added some fences to the middle platform in Chem Plant to improve player/enemy flow

Testing Chambers: Added some roof spawns and roof entry points for SCP-098 ‘Surgeon Crab’ in Bunker

Testing Chambers: M24’s rank adjusted upwards and added SMLE as the tier 1 weapon for Snipers in SCP-914

Testing Chambers : Tutorial TV can now be fast forwarded

Testing Chambers: Added additional copies of starting weapons in the waiting room

Testing Chambers: Added several different melee weapons in the Testing Chambers

Testing Chambers: Replaced M24 with SMLE as a starting sniper weapon

Testing Chambers: Revamped Manor difficulty by adjusting layout and spawns

Testing Chambers: Getting a “fail” with SCP-914 with the dial set to Very Fine will no longer spawn a faulty output (Bepis, rock, etc.). It will instead output the same gun you inputted, but with maximum attachments

Vending machines are now interactable and spawn a can that can recover health by holding the reload key

Fixed the player being able to see through the top of vents

Reworked player crouching animation to reduce clipping when crawling through tight spaces

Unavailable dial settings on SCP-914 (when inputting a melee weapon, LMG, or anomalous weapon) will now be dimmed for added clarity that these settings cannot be selected.

Added falling/landing animations for SCP-3199, SCP-610 and Resonator

Added new reveal animations for Infector and SCP-098

Outpost Axiom PVP : Added sheet metal over several doors players cannot access due to the PVP gamemode to reinforce that its not a navigable path

Testing Range: Adjusted weapon positions to be easier to interact with

Fixed timer for next wave not showing up on clients.

Added counter for the number of completed challenges out of the total active challenges in the chamber.

Added counter for total number of credits each player can earn in the current chamber.

Testing Chambers : reworked 914 animations to be more ‘clockwork’ like

Testing Chambers : Updated 914 art with wheel lock and screen to better convey how 914 works

Testing Chambers : Removed spiral from stage bubble in ‘Theater’, allows another path for players to move through and prevent AI getting stuck.

Added new pieces to and re-worked existing Shoothouse Assets used in the chambers to be more performant and look better.

Added vote kick section to the in-game menu

Testing Chambers : Score is now displayed on the HUD

Testing Chambers : Buddies field has been added to the Leaderboards

ListGameStatus prints to the Unreal console the current map name, the current game status, and the player count.

ListPlayers prints to the Unreal console the name and player ID of each player currently in the game.

Added two new console commands:

RCON cannot be enabled without a password. Please use a secure password.

I guess you could technically use this on a client, but why would you do that?

use the command line argument -rconport=PORT to set the rcon port

use the command line argument -rcon=YOURPASSWORD to enable rcon and set the password, or set the value in DefaultGame.ini

Area 12 : fixed collision on reception area columns, reception area planters and logistics tunnels.

Made gore component gore meshes have cull distance and receive freeze from zombies

Fixed navigation not updating on dedicated servers (this was the longest running high priority bug in the game!)

This also fixes a bug where players would lose credits when a player leaves in Discover Program

Fixed player logout being treated as death

Fixed customize command not working on clients

Added loading of chambers that are not included in the Testing Chambers Map

Added loading and unloading of chambers on demand

Fixed ballistics hitting the same character mesh multiple times, causing bullets to underpenetrate characters

Fixed ballistics gravity being 100x too small

Moved ballistics simulation to using RK4 integration for more accurate simulation of higher drag coefficients

Fixed bolt/pump action not being visible in third person

Improved server shot rejection to replay shots after network hitches

Fixed bugs where player would receive empty magazines in their inventory

Moved Reload code to c++

Optimized zombie movement to use simplified navigation and movement at a distance

Reduced zombie ragdoll freeze time to 15s from 20s

Added networking tear off for zombies (which marks their bodies as ready for cleanup and improves network performance)

Added interface for managed bodies to query if bodies are ready for cleanup

Added automatic body cleanup for zombies, SCP-3199 and SCP-098

Fixed zombies becoming frozen in weird poses if they died outside of the player's view

Area 12: fixed an issue with a decal displaying on the common room reception desk causing a weird white line.

Area 12: fixed some minor visual issues in Introcells

Area 12: Fixed some exploits in the Loading Area of Part 1

Area 12: Fixed several objects that were missing player collision throughout Area-12

Area 12: Fixed exploit where players could move past large plant vines in Part 3

Area 12: Fixed several enemies that were spawning inside, below, or behind walls they were not intended to

Area 12: Fixed several assets that disappeared in Part 2 while still in view

Area 12: Fixed some lights that were bleeding through in walls in Part 2

Area 12: Closed elevators in Pt2 and stopped player from interacting with them

Area 12: Fixed issue where players could get stuck during the Panopticon segment

Testing Chambers: Fixed softlock where players fail to teleport to the next chamber as a result of the chamber not being loaded yet when all players enter the elevator.

Testing Chambers: Fixed some trees in Manor that were floating

Testing Chambers: Fixed missing wall meshes in 2nd floor Manor

Testing Chambers: Fixed some collision issues in ‘Rabbit Run’ rocks that allowed a player to clip through

Testing Chambers: Fixed Z fighting in waiting room stairs

Testing Chambers: General exploit fixes in several chambers

Testing Chambers: Fixed several challenges that were missing the credit icon

Testing Chambers: Fixed several Ammo/Health spawns that were erroneously placed under objects or the floor

Testing Chambers: Adjusted player objective to not look like a duplicate of the elevator objective in Chemplant

Testing Chambers: Fixed elevator being slightly misplaced, allowing players to get stuck on the elevator trap door mesh when exiting the chamber

Testing Chambers: Minor fixes to several locations in Nursery where players could get stuck

Testing Chambers: Fixed some testing screens being partially obscured in Bunker

Testing Chambers: Fixed some misplaced meshes in Nursery

Testing Chambers: Fixed several objects that were erroneously duplicated throughout Testing Chambers

Testing Chambers: Fixed Mannequins that sometimes could spawn in incorrect places in Bunker

Testing Chambers: Fixed several delay spawns in Bunker that were not working correctly inside the bunker

Testing Chambers: Fixed players getting spawned partially inside the ground in campground

Antarctica: Fixed a noticeable gap in terrain

Antarctica: Fixed players getting stuck on ladder in the Workshop area of Antarctica

Antarctica: Fixed several locations where enemies got stuck during the final climax fight

Testing Range: Adjusted weapon positions to not clip visually with wood struts

Outpost Axiom: Fixed several floating foliage assets

Classic Wave Survival: Adjusted several doors to not be breakable, fixing an issue where doors could become permanently shut

Fixed texture issues in UIU Fps arms

Fixed Resonators hearing all sounds from 300m away

Fixed left hand IK issue with Tire Iron

Players can no longer vault over other players

Fixed crash on dedicated server where the world does not exist yet when the console window attempts to call DumpConsoleHelp.

Fixed crash where TextureRHI becomes invalid while attempting to update gore textures.

Fixed console host not replicating to client

Fixed say command not working on dedicated server

Fixed brief intense blur when checking watch or aiming out from an optic

Optimized shutter door animation tick

Fixed crash when loading bloodhound after picking up a weapon from the ground

Fixed character cosmetic changing on dead bodies

Fixed AI not navigating to objectives in Outpost Axiom (Thanks PK)