Hey everyone,

This week’s update is a bit lighter, but we’ve got one exciting change that marks the first step in making your experience with Mods even better!

You can now browse and create Race Track Groups, which help organize tracks into themed collections. This means it’s easier than ever to find and play the race tracks you love!





It’s a great quality-of-life improvement, and a big shoutout to Vipek (Kuba) - another awesome programmer working on the game alongside Sebastian. He’s been consistently delivering great updates, and this feature is just one of several upcoming improvements to how groups and Mods work.

Other Small Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed options not working in-game

Fixed "No Photos Found" not displaying in the LOCAL photo browser

Adjusted security logic in the LOCAL photo browser

Improved visibility of the tip shown inside the lobby

Outside of this QoL update, we’re still hard at work on high-priority features, like Tank improvements, among other things. We just didn’t manage to pack more into this week’s patch.

We hope you enjoy this new feature and stay tuned for more!