 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20546812 Edited 26 October 2025 – 09:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some achievement check errors.

  • Optimized the attack animations for some bosses.

  • Optimized the red dot notification logic for the inventory/backpack.

  • Optimized the logic for the hero avatar indicator above buildings.

  • Improved some localized text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3841971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link