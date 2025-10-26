Fixed some achievement check errors.
Optimized the attack animations for some bosses.
Optimized the red dot notification logic for the inventory/backpack.
Optimized the logic for the hero avatar indicator above buildings.
Improved some localized text.
Version Update 1.0.16
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update