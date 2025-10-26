Hello everyone, this is a quick security patch to follow rules outlined by Unity themselves regarding a recent discovery that basically every Unity version since 2017 was borked with some kind of exploit potential. This patch doesn't change anything gameplay related it's just a patch of the UnityPlayer.dll itself.
If you are curious about the situation you can check out the post on Unity's website here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Stay tuned for more on Lake Haven... I'm Lewis...
Unity Security Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
