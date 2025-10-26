Greetings, mighty FantasyCrafters!
The world of Magisterium: Fantasy Craft expands! We've planted the seeds of new adventures, and they're ready for you to explore. Here's what's growing in this latest update:
1) New Playable Race: The Arboreans
· We are thrilled to introduce a new playable race: the mystical Arboreans, children of the ancient woods.
2) New Location: Silent Grove
· Discover the Silent Grove, a hidden location within the Big Forest, where a small Arborean village has taken root.
3) New Questline
· A new quest is available. Speak with Eugene, he will tell you more about it.
4) Arborean Hut Blueprint
· Earn the blueprint for an Arborean Hut through the new quest. Once crafted and placed in a forested area, near your house and you’ll gain a loyal helper by providing Raw Fish Steaks. The helper will automatically chop nearby trees and gather wood resources for you.
Please Note: The Raw Fish Steaks placed in the hut's inventory will spoil at a much slower rate, effectively preserving them.
5) New Combat Skill: Fox's Evasion
· Unlock the new Fox's Evasion skill! This skill allows you to dodge in any direction while wielding a weapon.
6) New Underwater Cave
· Explore a mysterious new underwater cave added to the game world.
7) New Enemy
· Be on your guard! A dangerous new foe has been introduced.
Quality of Life Changes:
1) The quantity of Grains Bait has been increased by 100% (doubled).
2) Bait spoilage rate has been reduced.
3) Adjusted crafting recipes to require fewer resources for building elements.
4) Minor environmental tweaks to the Big Forest and the Ruins.
5) Fixed a number of localization issues.
Happy crafting and thank you for your continued support!
The Spiteful Games Team
