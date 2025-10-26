 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20546777 Edited 26 October 2025 – 09:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, mighty FantasyCrafters!

The world of Magisterium: Fantasy Craft expands! We've planted the seeds of new adventures, and they're ready for you to explore. Here's what's growing in this latest update:

1)      New Playable Race: The Arboreans

·       We are thrilled to introduce a new playable race: the mystical Arboreans, children of the ancient woods.

2)      New Location: Silent Grove

·       Discover the Silent Grove, a hidden location within the Big Forest, where a small Arborean village has taken root.

3)      New Questline

·       A new quest is available. Speak with Eugene, he will tell you more about it.

4)      Arborean Hut Blueprint

·       Earn the blueprint for an Arborean Hut through the new quest. Once crafted and placed in a forested area, near your house and you’ll gain a loyal helper by providing Raw Fish Steaks. The helper will automatically chop nearby trees and gather wood resources for you.

Please Note: The Raw Fish Steaks placed in the hut's inventory will spoil at a much slower rate, effectively preserving them.

5)      New Combat Skill: Fox's Evasion

·       Unlock the new Fox's Evasion skill! This skill allows you to dodge in any direction while wielding a weapon.

6)      New Underwater Cave

·       Explore a mysterious new underwater cave added to the game world.

7)      New Enemy

·       Be on your guard! A dangerous new foe has been introduced.

Quality of Life Changes:

1)      The quantity of Grains Bait has been increased by 100% (doubled).

2)      Bait spoilage rate has been reduced.

3)      Adjusted crafting recipes to require fewer resources for building elements.

4)      Minor environmental tweaks to the Big Forest and the Ruins.

5)      Fixed a number of localization issues.

 

 

Happy crafting and thank you for your continued support!

 

The Spiteful Games Team

