Teeny Tidy has officially released!

Our little tidy bot has officially made it to steam! Teeny Tidy is our first officially released game on Steam and we cannot believe it!

The team has worked incredibly hard to be able to create such an amazing experience for you and we hope you like it. We want to say thank you to all the play testers and people who played the demo, without you, we would not be in the position we are without the help and support from our community.

So you may be asking, what does the full game have???

You can enjoy the full game with:

10 unique rooms to customize Tidy bots space with!

A grand total of 19 different legendary Hat's and Head's to win for your bot!

Access to his Upgrades to help him clean and earn money faster!

Transform Tidy bot with different Colors!

Additionally, a Spooky Event Exclusive room to buy!

Again, from the Team at Nova Games, we thank you all for the support, and we are excited to show you new content we have planned in the coming weeks and months.