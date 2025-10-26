 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20546596 Edited 26 October 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🈚 All Katakana Now Have Mnemonics (with Pictures):
New: タ、チ、ツ、テ、ト、ナ、ニ、ヌ、ネ、ノ、ハ、ヒ、フ、ヘ、ホ、マ、ミ、ム、メ、モ、ヤ、ユ、ヨ、ラ、リ、ル、レ、ロ、ワ、ヲ、ン
✨ Every katakana character now features a visual mnemonic, making it easier and more enjoyable to learn the full set!

🈶 New Kanji in the Kanji Room:
#31: 虫　#32: 早　#33: 草　#34: 花　#35: 力


Card Battle Improvements:
Battle speed has been increased. No more waiting around for long animations! Fights now flow faster.

🌸 Coming Soon:
Several new features are in active development, so expect some exciting larger updates in the near future!

よろしくおねがいします。
ライト

