🈚 All Katakana Now Have Mnemonics (with Pictures):

New: タ、チ、ツ、テ、ト、ナ、ニ、ヌ、ネ、ノ、ハ、ヒ、フ、ヘ、ホ、マ、ミ、ム、メ、モ、ヤ、ユ、ヨ、ラ、リ、ル、レ、ロ、ワ、ヲ、ン

✨ Every katakana character now features a visual mnemonic, making it easier and more enjoyable to learn the full set!



🈶 New Kanji in the Kanji Room:

#31: 虫 #32: 早 #33: 草 #34: 花 #35: 力



⚡ Card Battle Improvements:

Battle speed has been increased. No more waiting around for long animations! Fights now flow faster.

🌸 Coming Soon:

Several new features are in active development, so expect some exciting larger updates in the near future!

よろしくおねがいします。

ライト