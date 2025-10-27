Update details: Download size = 1.9GB
Client version = 0.9.7.25
[*] Client BuildID = 20546576
Changelog:
- Plausible fixes for reported game crashes that appear related to particle management system.
- Added an OFF setting for Particle Detail in graphic options menu
- Plausible fixes for reported game crashes related to car setups
- Fixed an issue where A.I. cars could sometimes be seen crawling the wrong way on the track while attempting to rejoin
- Fixed an old overlay showing up on HUD when a remote car was disqualified
- DTM 13-16 - Physics updated
- DTM 2020 - Physics updated - reduced anti-squat, fine tuned base setup
- Formula RaceRoom Junior - Physics updated
- Audi RS3 TCR - Updated textures
- BMW M4 GT3 - Updated winshield textures
- BMW M6 GT3 - Updated windshield textures
- BMW M Hybrid V8 - Fixed wiper being reflective
- BMW E36 ST - Fixed holes in shadows underneath bumper
- Canhard R51 - Fixed flickering tail lights
- Canhard R52 - Updated rim textures
- DMD P20 - Updated textures and fixed wheels clipping inside tarmac
- DMD P21 - Updated textures and wheel locators
- Ferrari 488 - Updated textures
- Formula RaceRoom 3 - Updated textures
- Formula RaceRoom 90 - Updated wishbone locator position, mirror dirtmap and backfire timings
- Honda Accord ST - Added a few more polygons to the dashboard and air vent
- Hungaroring - Fixed missing low quality audience in low settings
- Monza - Fixed blooming runoff stripes
- Nissan R90 CK - Updated textures
- Opel Astra TCR - Updated UV'son wheel nuts and an inverted trunk clip
- Porsche 962C - Updated textures
- Safety Car CUPRA TCR - Fixed strobe light
- Tatuus F4 - Fixed UV on right front caliper
- Volvo 850 ST - Updated window stickers
