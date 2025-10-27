 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20546576 Edited 27 October 2025 – 09:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update details:

  • Download size = 1.9GB
  • Client version = 0.9.7.25
    • [*] Client BuildID = 20546576


    Changelog:

    • Plausible fixes for reported game crashes that appear related to particle management system.
    • Added an OFF setting for Particle Detail in graphic options menu
    • Plausible fixes for reported game crashes related to car setups
    • Fixed an issue where A.I. cars could sometimes be seen crawling the wrong way on the track while attempting to rejoin
    • Fixed an old overlay showing up on HUD when a remote car was disqualified
    • DTM 13-16 - Physics updated
    • DTM 2020 - Physics updated - reduced anti-squat, fine tuned base setup
    • Formula RaceRoom Junior - Physics updated
    • Audi RS3 TCR - Updated textures
    • BMW M4 GT3 - Updated winshield textures
    • BMW M6 GT3 - Updated windshield textures
    • BMW M Hybrid V8 - Fixed wiper being reflective
    • BMW E36 ST - Fixed holes in shadows underneath bumper
    • Canhard R51 - Fixed flickering tail lights
    • Canhard R52 - Updated rim textures
    • DMD P20 - Updated textures and fixed wheels clipping inside tarmac
    • DMD P21 - Updated textures and wheel locators
    • Ferrari 488 - Updated textures
    • Formula RaceRoom 3 - Updated textures
    • Formula RaceRoom 90 - Updated wishbone locator position, mirror dirtmap and backfire timings
    • Honda Accord ST - Added a few more polygons to the dashboard and air vent
    • Hungaroring - Fixed missing low quality audience in low settings
    • Monza - Fixed blooming runoff stripes
    • Nissan R90 CK - Updated textures
    • Opel Astra TCR - Updated UV'son wheel nuts and an inverted trunk clip
    • Porsche 962C - Updated textures
    • Safety Car CUPRA TCR - Fixed strobe light
    • Tatuus F4 - Fixed UV on right front caliper
    • Volvo 850 ST - Updated window stickers


    Changed files in this update

