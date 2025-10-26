The weekly challenge was broken (and there were a couple other broken ones). This should be fixed. I also upgraded the game to run on a much newer version of Unity so please let me know if any platforms have issues
Fix to weekly challenge
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2686691
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2686693
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2686694
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update