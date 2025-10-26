 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20546508 Edited 26 October 2025 – 08:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The weekly challenge was broken (and there were a couple other broken ones). This should be fixed. I also upgraded the game to run on a much newer version of Unity so please let me know if any platforms have issues

