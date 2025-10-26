This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need.



Limited Time Open Beta:

We've been hard at work implementing BT Audio/Haptics for the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers. We're excited to grant users an opportunity to experience this major breakthrough not found anywhere else on PC.

We've decided to create this limited time open beta to collect feedback from users to find and fix bugs/issues. I hope you enjoy this experience as i have when implementing it!

This beta will run for roughly around 72 hours ending around October 28th 8 PM PDT. There will be future opportunities for another Open Beta if you can't make it to this one, including the updated driver that supports the virtual DualSense with an Audio Device to bring native Audio/Haptics from games to your BT controller.

Virtual DualSense with an Audio Device is NOT ready yet.

This test doesn't include getting Audio/Haptics from games, that is coming soon.

Configure all settings in My Controller Page!

Available modes:

Sound Waves - Supports 5 wave types, including adjustments to frequency from 0 - 500 Hz, and the use of Rumble to Haptics from virtual devices like Xbox, DualShock 4, and DualSense available in this mode only, and i recommend you turn off Audio Setup.

System Audio Capture - Captures the audio being played back via your default Sound Device in Windows, then sends all of it to your Controller including feeling every sound via Haptics.

File Playback - Allows you to select Audio files to be played back via BT. Supports many audio file types and utilizes Haptics similar to System Audio Capture.

Things that can be adjusted:

Resampling Quality - We have 5 modes to choose from, and they can play a role in latency depending on your hardware. Hovering the info icon can explain what each mode does.

Capture Buffer Size - Controls the buffer size when processing audio from a source (Sound Wave, System Audio Capture, etc..). The lower the number the smaller the buffer which lead to less latency, but higher chances for instability. Increase until no more stuttering or use Auto.

Playback Buffer Latency - Controls the device playback processing of Audio and Haptics, Lower number is less latency, but comes at a cost of controller not keeping up with Audio/Haptics data coming in which can lead to stuttering. Increase until no more stuttering.

Audio Setup - You can switch between Speaker/Headset and option of down mixing to mono if only the speaker is selected. We have an exciting Auto mode that will switch between speaker/headset depending on if you have a headphone jack connected.

Speaker Volume - Can adjust the volume of the speaker.

Headset Volume - Can adjust the volume of the headset.

Speaker Beamforming - Can increase the speaker volume beyond it's limit. Higher = more muffled sound.

Haptics Gain - This controls how strong or weak Haptics should feel. 1.0 is the normal value, higher number makes Haptics stronger, lower makes them weaker.

How to access the Beta?

Please refer to the guide when switching branches via the Steam Client in your library settings.

Make sure you select open_beta_bluetooth from the drop down list and let DSX update.

Happy Gaming,

- Paliverse

Your thoughts help us make DSX even better, if you’ve got a minute, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.