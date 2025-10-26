In the spirit of the upcoming Halloween, KeeperRL is getting an update today featuring a playable witch character! Straight out of classic folk tales, she uses her witchcraft to terrorize the peace-loving inhabitants of the world.

The witch is a solitary character, living in a hut deep in the woods. She specializes in up to four witchcraft schools:

Casting curses on her enemies

Shapeshifting into beautiful or hideous forms

Summoning wild creatures

Animating items, furniture, and even walls to crush her foes

In addition, her favorite pastime is snatching children and cooking them in her cauldron. If you feel like this could be you, give the old hag a try!

Note: this update maintains save and mod compatibility. If you run into any issues loading old games or mods, please get in touch!