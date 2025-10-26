 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20546336 Edited 26 October 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added display of probability rates for each Cartridge rarity on the Cartridge selection screen.

  • Added a prompt for selecting Tile Types when entering the Character selection screen for the first time.

Optimizations

  • Increased the unlock speed for Cartridges when a challenge is failed.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Rattlesnake and Knob-tailed Gecko's ATK reduction for the current turn was incorrectly applied permanently.

  • Fixed an infinite loop bug in the BTTD MOD.

  • Fixed a bug where clearing Difficulty 0 or Difficulty 1 would incorrectly unlock only 1 Cartridge.

Changed files in this update

