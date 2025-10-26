New Additions
Added display of probability rates for each Cartridge rarity on the Cartridge selection screen.
Added a prompt for selecting Tile Types when entering the Character selection screen for the first time.
Optimizations
Increased the unlock speed for Cartridges when a challenge is failed.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the Rattlesnake and Knob-tailed Gecko's ATK reduction for the current turn was incorrectly applied permanently.
Fixed an infinite loop bug in the BTTD MOD.
Fixed a bug where clearing Difficulty 0 or Difficulty 1 would incorrectly unlock only 1 Cartridge.
