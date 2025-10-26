 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20546328 Edited 26 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • You can now research the PC tier harvester recipes.

  • The mastery tutorial now lets you upgrade the mastery instead of forcing you to accept a bad one.

  • Certain snake-like spirit beasts now also have a chance to drop gallbladders.

  • Reflective Curse no longer deals corrupt damage.

  • You can now make stance conditionals that work of barrier percentage.

  • The demolish room button is now MUCH larger.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed references to Barrier Mitigation to be called Barrier Effectiveness.

  • Fixed the Herb Garden upgrade dialog not having tooltips.

  • Fixed herb garden days remaining previews not being floored.

  • Fixed the current crafting stats dialog in crafting to have all the numbers floored.

  • Fixed Hua Tong's dialog to work with the new crafting system.

  • Fixed growth speed display in herb garden.

  • Fixed giant harvest bursts causing ridiculous lag.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link