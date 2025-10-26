Changes
You can now research the PC tier harvester recipes.
The mastery tutorial now lets you upgrade the mastery instead of forcing you to accept a bad one.
Certain snake-like spirit beasts now also have a chance to drop gallbladders.
Reflective Curse no longer deals corrupt damage.
You can now make stance conditionals that work of barrier percentage.
The demolish room button is now MUCH larger.
Bug Fixes
Fixed references to Barrier Mitigation to be called Barrier Effectiveness.
Fixed the Herb Garden upgrade dialog not having tooltips.
Fixed herb garden days remaining previews not being floored.
Fixed the current crafting stats dialog in crafting to have all the numbers floored.
Fixed Hua Tong's dialog to work with the new crafting system.
Fixed growth speed display in herb garden.
Fixed giant harvest bursts causing ridiculous lag.
