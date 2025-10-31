Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons

New Trailer:

Discord

Highlights:

-New Ranged Weapon: AK-47

-New Area/Main Quest Mission: The Sewers

-New Area: The Military Base

-New Melee System/Weapons: Axe & Crowbar

-Overhauled Rakes Animations & 3D Model

-Overhauled Rakes AI to be more dynamic with retreating, bleeding, stunned, screaming, charging, and more

-Overhauled Rakes Audio/Sounds

-New Dynamic Sky & Weather System 100x better then the old one. The weather system now changes between 15 different weathers including dust storms, blizzards, thunder storms, hurricanes, and alot more. The player, the rake, and all animals will also create a path in the snow or splash puddles in rain when walking over them. Snow/Dust will also attach to your arms, gloves, and all the equipment you hold too along with water dripping down them when its raining

-10 New Achievements

-Overhauled Controller Support with new haptic feedback, better controls, and native PS5/PS4 controller support with PS button icons

-Overhauls/Fixes to Weapons/Gear

-Health Items Overhaul

-New Post Launch Content & Credits Menu

-Overhauled Main Menu

-Beartrap/Cams Overhaul

-VHS Filter

-Automatic Guns can now switch fire modes

-Starter Pack DLC (No exclusive content other then golden AKU)

-Motion Sensor Overhaul

-Visuals/Post Processing/Bloom Overhaul

-Map has been overhauled to have more mini-locations and big locations along with opening up almost all of the inaccessible areas/houses around the map have been opened up along with adding more loot, lore, and details to them

-Inventory & Achievement Icons Redone

-Big optimization improvements (Game now runs solid 30-40 on SteamDeck)

-Overhauled/Fixed Settings & Keybind Menus

-Added Sound & Sensitivity settings

-New Scope Attachment that can be attached to SMGs & ARs

-Over 1000 Bug Fixes/Improvements

-And More

Patch Notes From 1.1 Betas #1-6:

Hotfixes #1-10

-Fixed Ammo around the map not being able to be picked up

-Fixed Having to jump to get into Cave #2

-Fixed Player Getting stuck in Cave #1

-Fixed Gas Station Collision Issue

-Fixed Various Rake Issues & Other Bugs

-Lowered Rain sounds

-Made Rake Super Fast at times

-Fixed Rake not being able to get into some places

-Fixed Turning off power in lab being hard to click

-Rake Fixes & Tweaks (Fixed Rake Randomly Stopping, Tweaked Health & Anger Meter)

-Blocked Drone in Cave

-Extended Flashlight Range

-Made default Brightness higher

-Fixed Rake stopping infront of the player

-Fixed being able to crouch underwater in the rivers

-Fixed Glock Pushing player back when picking up

-Made Default Brightness Higher

-Fixed Gas Station Collision & Roof

-Fixed Rakes Hitbox

-Fixed Drone being able to get out of map through cave

-Made Default Brightness Higher

-Made Arms/Sleeves Look Better

-Fixed Yellow lines in road being able to cover the player, fox, and rake if they stand on them

-Bumped Rakes Default Speed a bit

-Making PC more polished (Adding Journal Logs to Notes App Soon)

-Lowered Cam Shake Intensity

-Fixed Glock showing Aim Dot when aiming on first time picking up

-Fixed Cave #1 Navigation Issues

Update #1.01

-General Fixes & Improvements

-Fixed Multiple Lighting Issues around map

-Fixed Journal Transcription

-Fixed Desktop Notes app

-Fixed Cave Light & Rain Issues

-Fixed Rakes Rotation System

-Fixed Rakes Eyes not being lit correctly

-Fixed game starting at wrong resolution for 4K tvs/monitors and Steamdeck

-Fixed game starting on wrong graphics settings

-Fixed Rakes Jumpscare Volume not being changed by SFX slider in settings

-Changing Fog to look better

-Minor Rake Changes/Fixes

-Adding more loot around map

-Added Energy Drinks (Boosts Stamina Temporarily)

-Glock, 1911, MP5, & AKU Damage Boosted

-Rakes Model is now closer to the ground

-Boring Areas around map being overhauled

-Fenced off area next to Trailer Park is now opened up and being reworked/redone

-Deleted Shack that had no collision

-Fixed Nav Issues with ladder in front of church

-Made Grass Cull Distance Higher

-Lowered Rain Density & Changed Texture

-Fixed Rakes Throw Distance

Update #1.02

-Changed Rake’s Run Animation to a better one

-Changed Rake’s AI to roam around the map more

-Changed Rake's AI to lose track of the player more easily

-Changed Rake's AI to be in hurt mode for longer

-Changed Rake's Sight Distance to be lower

-Changed Rake’s Scream Volume to be lower

-Changed Rake’s Step up height & Walkable Angle

-Changed Rake's footstep sounds

-Changed Rake’s Speed to be more balanced

-Changed Desktop Icons to Higher Quality

-Added Ambient Thunder Sounds

-Added Low Foliage Option

-Added Details to Cave #1

-The moon is now textured

-Fixed landscape issues/floating grass

-Fixed an Issue that sometimes caused the sky to be black when loading in

-Fixed issue where loading into unfinished maps would cause infinite loading

-Optimized Lights around Map

-Moved “Don't Jump” sign to the top of the cave instead of the bottom

-Made Overall Settings effect 3D Resolution

-Temporarily removed broken DLSS option, will eventually fully implement it along with FSR

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #1

Patch Notes:

The Rake:

-Overhauled Rake's entire AI & added a new retreat system to make him more fun to fight

-Rake is now able to navigate to a lot of areas he previously couldn't, crawling on cars, tables, etc

-Rake now runs away or charges the player after taking too much damage or after throwing the player

-Rake now runs away when he cannot reach the player or they are in the player home

-Made Player Automatically Re-equip gun after rake attacks

-Made Rakes run animation better

-Added More Rake Scream Sounds

-Made Rake Scream more often

-Made Rake Scream sometimes when player is in the player home

-Rakes Ambient Music Track plays less now to make his attacks more surprising

-Changed Rake to enter the final attack phase at 500 health instead of 1000 so he is easier to beat

-Made Rake less active

-Made Rake able to traverse steep inclines/declines

-Fixed Issue with pick-up item jumpscares

-Fixed Low Pitch Screams

-Fixed Rake Ignoring the player even when standing infront of him or shooting

-Fixed Rake Rotation Issue that would cause him to turn sideways for a bit

-Fixed Rake Throwing Player causing him to rotate towards the sky and act stupid

-Fixed issue where after rake throws you you'd be stuck rotated facing the sky

-Fixed Issue at end of lab quest where Rake would not chase you

-Fixed PostFX not showing when Rake is jumpscaring

Visuals/Map/Fixes/Misc/Etc:

-Overhauled Sky to have less fog and be more visible, have more color, and overall be more nice looking and appealing

-Overhauled Saturation, Contrast, & Brightness to look better

-Overhauled trees & grass to have random colors like red, purple, orange, & hazel instead of just green and look better overall

-Overhauled Stamina System to make health affect stamina

-Made Camera Shake less annoying (Press L to toggle it if you dont want it at all)

-Made Crouching make stamina regenerate 2x faster

-Made Powerline Wires Longer

-Made Planes Faster and more spread out

-Made Skylight Brighter

-Made Chips have Random Textures

-Made Glock sound less like BB gun

-Made lab tunnels look better

-Made Tesla Guns Effects less blinding

-Added new campsites & overhauling old ones

-Added small details to the top middle section of the map (Will give full overhaul soon)

-Added More Ammo around the map & cop cars with ammo

-Added Door Frame to house next to player home

-Added Tip on how to holster gun

-Added some details & changed low quality textures to better ones

-Added tip that says the lower your health the lower your stamina

-Updated Credits

-General Optimization Improvements

-Fixed Hanging Body Textures

-Fixed Broken Nav System

-Fixed collision issue that would prevent player from leaving cave #2

-Fixed ambient track that would play when entering lower left part of map not fading out

-Fixed Floating Grass on steep inclines

-Fixed Glock & Coil gun only having 1 bullet

-Fixed Audio Log not being controlled by sound settings

-Fixed some collision Issues in mountain area

-Fixed issue where rake couldn't go up a specific staircase near the player home

-Changed Tree Texture Brightness

-Changed Rain Settings

-Changed Post Processing FX

-Changed Park Bathroom & Tunnels, including lab tunnels to use higher quality textures

-Boosted Overall Stamina

-Boosted Locked Door Sound

-Booster Player Footstep Sounds

-Tweaked Fog

-Tweaked Rakes & Fox Footsteps

-Tweaked Glock Damage

-Optimized Lights around map

-Removed the roof from the house next to player's home

-Removed Rake Encounter in Cave #1

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #2

Patch Notes:

-Rake AI, Sound, & Animation Overhaul

-Added 5 New Achievements & changed the description of old ones to be better

-Overhauled beartraps so instead of spawning the player home there are 9 boxes of 3 that spawn all around the map, you can see the beartraps visually get removed from the box as you take them like the original game too

-Made Death respawn player at home with no progress lost instead of restarting the entire level

-Made all TVs, Lamps, Chandeliers, Fans, Streetlights & all other lights are now permanently breakable by shooting or using a melee weapon

-Added Axe & Overhauled Melee System

-Made Player Home tips better and not overlap

-Added more ammo & loot around the map

-Added Noise on fox beartrapped, death, or hurt

-Made Rake retreat sometimes after getting hit with beartrap

-Made Lab Tunnels look better and give more loot

-Made Vibrations better and added vibrations for reloading, melee, beartraps, and fall damage

-Made Player Holster gun/camera/beartrap when going onto PC

-Removed Useless Shack next to player home

-Made Ceiling Fans now do damage

-Made Player Home look better

-Made Rake more active

-Made Glock have better sounds

-Made fox make noises when damaged/dying

-Made map in player home brighter

-Made Door use higher quality texture

-Made Improved Run Camera Shake Better

-Made Player Home & Lab Tunnels door controlled by keypad

-Made Flashlight brighter

-Made Volumetric Fog automatically toggled on when shadows/effects are set to high

-Overhauled M4 & M4 Pro Stats

-Overhauled how a lot of guns are held

Fixes:

-Fixed blue glow on gloves & guns

-Fixed issue where if rake bumped into the player rake would lose all interest in the player

-Fixed player and rake speed

-Fixed overlapping tips in player home

-Fixed cut camera app still being clickable on pc

-Fixed issue where some guns would spawn with only 1 bullet

-Fixed issue where beartrap snap sound would be too quiet

-Fixed Mouse constantly moving down the screen slowly when on pc

-Fixed cameras having missing textures

-Fixed player not holstering gun and being able to shoot on the pc

-Fixed issue where cams would be stay after leaving pc and drain fps

-Fixed issue when pulling out and placing beartraps/cams super fast would cause them to be placed in the air

-Fixed issue where mouse cursor would show up when placing and holstering cams

-Fixed lab vent being hard to enter

-Fixed Enter lab quest not completing on entering lab

-Fixed 556 Ammo having the wrong icon

-Fixed some sounds not being linked to settings

-Fixed Random Screams in player home

-Fixed issue with bullets not going through open doors

-Fixed picking up some guns would cause the player to be pushed back because the guns had collision

-Fixed Hand & Camera Clipping through guns

-Fixed Glock Gunshot VFX

-Fixed Missing Texture on hanging body on highway and added blood

-Fixed issue where rake throwing you would destroy the camera

-Fixed issue where beartrap would activate when pulled out

-Fixed issue when changing settings would cause the entire world to go black

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #2: Hotfix

Fixes:

-Fixed Rake not retreating when player is unreachable

-Fixed Rake attacking through walls

-Fixed Glock Switch not being able to be combined with glock or glock red dot

-Fixed rotation issues with all jumpscares

-Fixed wrong text when picking up beartrap

-Fixed Black world on settings change

-Fixed Patch size

-Added better water camera fx

-Added Trap sound when holstering beartrap

-Added patreon graffiti names

-Working on making rivers look better

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #3

Patch Notes:

-Added Sewers Area and added it as part of the main quest with an objective to turn on the power to get to the lab

-Added VHS mode

-New Achievements

-Added AK and quest to get it

-Removed Long Second Startup Movie

-Added Patreon Main Menu Button

-Added more ammo, graffiti, trail signs, campsites, & audiologs

-Opened up closed off houses

-Replaced farm house with enterable house (not open yet, will be in next update)

-both houses on highway are being opened up and detailed

-Game now applies lowest settings when loading in if it detects very low fps

-Made Night time significantly darker (as requested by alot of people) and daytime brighter

-Bandages can now be combined with alcohol to save inventory space and give more health

-Improved Rivers & Caves

-Improved gun sounds to not sound like BB guns

-Overhauled entire north section of map (Removed Dam, Added Mountains, Added Sewers)

-Removed Superstore & Trailerpark (Trailer park caused big fps drop, superstore was boring)

Fixes:

-Fixed Fox hurt noise being spammed when you shot fox with an AR

-Fixed Grass not changing in density and distance with foliage settings option (gives big fps boost)

-Fixed brightness slider not making things bright enough

-Fixed streetlight model looking bad

-Made paper/document texture better

-Removed unused landscape section (should help performance a bit)

-Big Optimization Fixes/Improvements

-Removed Unused Survival Mode Button

-Fixed Alcohol being spelled wrong

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #3: Hotfix

Patch Notes:

-Added 3D Main Menu

-Updated Steam Page to be better and more accurate

Fixes:

-Fixed issue where there was no floor in the vents in the lab so you could not progress

-Fixed Collision issues

-Fixed some Stairs having no collision

-Fixed some stairs being stuck in ground/placed incorrectly

-Fixed Broken Electrical Tower Collision

-Fixed Glock, Glock Auto, & Glock with red dot sight not being able to be combined successfully

-Fixed Glock Muzzle Flash

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #3: Hotfix #2

Patch Notes:

-Made vent section in lab longer and added loot

-Made power room locked until player gets second key card

-Made glock & glock with red dot sight more accurate

-Overhauled main menu

-Removed load save game from menu

-Replaced Patreon with post launch content

-Added social media icons to menu

-Delayed thud sound from rake dropping a deer on the floor when you are in the basement

-Rake now screams and retreats when shot when stalking the player out of reach in main quest #2 (the cave)

Fixes:

-Fixed Chair collision making it hard to pick up items

-Fixed loading level screen not showing up

-Fixed shotgun in cabin playing pump animation on loop

-Fixed couch in town clipping through window

-Fixed random broken section of river

-Fixed some notes/maps backside being invisible

-Fixed Rake not being able to get through a door in the town

-Fixed some ugly/low res textures

-Fixed TV not being affected by sound settings

-Fixed small area in the sewers having no lights and having collision issue

-Fixed locked townhouse being open

-Fixed town doors not showing tip on how to open them and giving wrong message

-Fixed vent floor texture being wrong

-Fixed ugly/low res vent textures

-Fixed lab wall details

-Fixed spot where player could become permanently stuck between the landscape and rocks

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #4

Patch Notes:

Melee:

-New Weapon: Crowbar

-Added Melee stun animation for rake

-Buffed Melee Damage Significantly

Motion Sensor:

-Motion Sensor now consumes batteries and will turn off when out

-Motion Sensor & Flashlight batteries die slower

-Motion Sensor can now be turned off & on

-Motion Sensor now spawns in the player home

Rake:

-Rake is alerted by gunshots now

-Rake can now tell which doors are locked -Rake can now traverse very steep terrain

-Rake is now bigger (New 3D model coming soon)

-Rake can now be stunned with melee weapons and sometimes guns

Misc:

-Overhauled the cave section of the sewers

-Boosted gun range and made it so each gun can have unique ranges

-Added details to lab chase location

-Swapped out car models with higher quality versions

-Thunder can now be felt with controller haptics

-You can now press Y/Triangle on controller to holster beartraps/cams

-Overhauled tunnel filled with cars next to town

-Rake now has multiple different homes he cycles through

-Updated Post-Launch content section

-Updated Credits to include past & present Patreon subscribers

-Added some graffiti to the sewers

-Detailed and opened up one of the extra houses in the town

-Added Rake Attack Site to highway (crowbar location)

-Made background trees in the map and main menu better

-Menu buttons now make sounds when hovered and clicked on

-You can now press B to discard items in the inventory

-Lights now make sounds when turned off and on

-Added some loot around map

-Tweaked bloom

-Tweaked fog

Fixes:

-Fixed issue where the player could somehow change settings during gameplay

-Fixed motion sensor shadow floating

-Fixed the Main Menu Social Media Icons being cut off

-Fixed issue where you couldnt escape settings because the links in the corner of the menu were in the way

-Fixed issue where links were still clickable and “click to access” tip showed up when you were in settings

-Fixed issue where rake would rotate towards where he was retreating before instead of after the melee stun animation

-Fixed issue where you could hear rakes footsteps after he dies

-Fixed issue where you could see players sleeves during melee attacks and they blocked the screen

-fixed issue where you could hear rake scream from being shot during death animation

-Fixed issue where if player died in the lab they would be soft locked, if you die you can now return to the lab to complete the quest

-Fixed Rake having beartrap stuck to arm

-Fixed lights looking like they were unlit in the middle

-Fixed issue where controller rumble would happen whether controller was currently being used or not

-Fixed Issue where mouse cursor would show up when solving puzzles

-Fixed issue in sewers where you had to jump to move through

-Fixed Rake rubbing up against doors if the door was locked

-Fixed some items not being able to be dropped

-Fixed one of the lights in the player home not turning off with light switch

-Fixed light switch in town house not being connected to any light

-Fixed Motion sensor range being too high

-Fixed Cave having slightly floating lights

-Fixed not being able to pick up a bag in one of the cabins

-Fixed some hanging body textures being unlit

-Fixed the river having sideways/floating grass

-Fixed some objectives not being completed

-Fixed transition between the lab map and the park

-Fixed ugly textures in the lab

-Fixed Rake not being able to see through fences

-Fixed capitalization issues

-Fixed Fences not being able to be shot through

-Fixed potential issue where energy drinks and drink sounds wouldnt work if you had more then one

-Fixed walking over the deer causing damage since your head would go into the fan

-Fixed Beartrap not disappearing from rakes arm after he takes it off

-Fixed some lights in the sewer being super harsh/weird looking

-Fixed some issues with AI navigation and doors

-Fixed rake not retreating in one of the rake encounters in the cave

-Fixed the water tower in town having horrible collision & texture

-Fixed big industrial tanks scattered around map having super bad texture

-Fixed Audio logs not being apart of sound settings

-Fixed Rake not retreating after being hit with melee

-Fixed pick up map objective being in wrong places

-Fixed Thoughts text be too close to edge of screen

-Fixed Lab Quest starting you looking in the wrong direction

-Fixed text on the note at the end of the lab quest spilling off the page on some displays

-Fixed a door to nowhere not being locked in the lab section

-Fixed glock reticle looking weird

-Fixed the player's home having a low-res door frame

-VHS mode temporarily removed because of some issues (will be back very soon)

-Added upcoming post-launch content from the extras menu to main menu

-Removed restart from checkpoint temporarily

-Changed huge orange glowing overhead light in cave to blue

-Made the sun a bit smaller

-Made coil gun effects less blinding

-Optimized some lights around the map

-Optimized Sewer Cave Section

-Optimized some lights in town

-Fixed Kidnap Location teleporting player outside map

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #4: Hotfix

Patch Notes:

-Tweaked Stamina

-Buffed M4 firerate

-VHS mode is back

-Flashlight can now be dropped and is non essential

-Updated some thumbnails/icons for inventory items

-All menus now have sounds

-Picking up items & interacting now has controller haptics & sounds

-Interacting with beartrap boxes and radios/audio logs now has haptic feedback

-Interacting with lights and light switches now has haptic feedback and better sounds

-Added Haptics for flashlight & motion sensor

Fixes:

-Fixed super weird issue where youd be able to change settings while playing the game

-Fixed big wooden boxes having no collision

-Fixed not being able to hold more then one water bottle at a time in one slot

-Fixed radio in AK house having audio log model instead of radio

-Fixed rake being able to attack during screams and stuns

-Fixed not being able to shoot out some lights

-Fixed Padlock key clipping through table

-Fixed AK47 red dot having wrong icon

-Fixed combining glock with attachments resulting in the wrong outcomes

-Fixed white box stuck in tree

-Fixed rake not being able to sense gunshots

-Fixed alot of weirdly placed grass

-Fixed Issue where rake would rotate during animations (death, screaming, stunned, jumpscares, etc)

-Fixed motion sensor being on when pulled out even when batteries are dead

-Fixed power box having no collision

-Fixed huge glare when shooting aku

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #4: Hotfix #2

Patch Notes:

-New Scope Attachment that can be used on ARs & SMGs like the AK, AKU, M4, & MP5 (Scope can be found near the sewers entrance in a camper or at the end of the main quest, it is scattered in 1-2 other places around the map)

-Motion Sensor now makes sounds when detecting motion

-Rake is now more active and screams more often when encountering the player

-Added Sensitivity Settings for Mouse & Controller

-Added more sounds to settings menu

-Made camper that M4 & Scope spawns in look better

-Changed how M4 & AK is held to look better

-Added Pills & Canned food around map

-Health and stamina are now hidden unless running or hurt

-Overhauled stats of every gun

-Every inventory icon has been redone to look better

-Bandages now make sounds when used

-Added drinking sound after can opening sounds for soda and energy drink

-Changed how motion sensor is held to stop clipping through hand

-Changed flashlight & motion sensor haptics

-Flashlight is now more useful and brighter

-Added Sewer Music

-Menus like inventory and main menu can now be navigated with left thumbstick instead of just dpad on controller

-Made location where super store used to be more detailed

-Added menu music to ingame menu

-Changed how much health some items give

-Overhauled all inventory Icons

-Changed descriptions of some inventory items

-Added some descriptions to maps/photos

-Changed how AK is held

-Lowered aim dot and health opacity

Fixes:

-Fixed ugly textures on watch towers

-Fixed volumetric fog turning sky black sometimes by making it an optional toggle with warning

-Fixed AK with red dot sight not being lined up right

-Fixed roof in AK house being too low and the fan damaging the player even when not jumping

-Fixed Reset settings not resetting brightness, dynamic skylights, or VHS mode

-Fixed motion sensor issues like having to tap twice to make it turn on

-Fixed Changing brightness permanently making post processing worse

-Optimized lights around map (especially in lab) and trees

-Fixed not being able to combine alcohol with bandages

-Fixed alot of issues with food items and having multiple of one food item (wouldnt stack, using one would use all, etc)

-Fixed health and stamina on hud not lining up

-Fixed issues with new town house

-Fixed some sounds and music playing in the UI

-Fixed chip eating and drinking sounds being too quiet

-Fixed floating fences where super store used to be

-Fixed ugly textures on some bodies

-Fixed Raindrop impacts when inside

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #4: Hotfix #3

Patch Notes:

-New Rake 3D Model (Rake will randomly swap between his new and classic look)

-New Area: Abandoned Military Base (has no loot yet but is fun to fight rake in)

-Made powerlines in town have wires (WIP)

-Detailed lab locations more

-Switched security camera models in lab with higher quality ones

-MP5 is now more obvious

-Added New Desktop Wallpapers

-Detailed Empty sections of map

-Detailed sewer cave more

-New house out in swamp with loot

-Bloom is now significantly better and has been changed to a new system

-Post processing is now better

-Place where superstore used to be is now a military base

-Switched Merch link to icon on main menu instead of in extras menu

-Buffed Rakes retreat speed

-Tree branches are now more animated

Fixes:

-Fixed Rake getting stuck on things

-When thrown by rake if you are holding beartrap or cam it will be put away

-Optimized Drone & PC

-Fixed Issue where foxes ai wouldn't be destroyed on death

-Fixed issue with fox dying in beartrap

-Fixed Sewer entrance having very small collision issue

-Fix not being able to go downstairs in town house due to landscape collision issue

-Fixed Reload not being linked to sound settings

-Fixed Rakes New 3D Model being too pink

-Fixed trigger boxes in wrong places

1.1 Heavy Weapons: Beta #5: Hotfix

Patch Notes:

-New Area: Military base has been overhauled, theres now a huge tunnel that leads to the sewer/labs in the base and alot of loot and cool details

-Removed stamina raising faster when crouched (sorry theres been a bug where your stamina increase rate can be super low or super high and im 90% its whats causing it so I have to test and fix it)

-Detailed and added loot to military base

-Beartraps now leave bloodstains when activated

-Weapon lockers around map now have ammo

-Overhauled store pages description, screenshots, and released new trailer

-Lowered bloom a bit

-Made 3D res that changes with overall settings give better performance

-Made 1911 with sight have better description, unique Icon, and better textures

-Fixed having to jump to get on one of the wooden bridges

-Added dead body and ammo to security room in lab

-When rake smacks his hand against the ground during the beatrap animation it now makes small noises

-Doors in lab that cannot be opened are now a different texture

-Keypad now makes sounds when used

-Rake can now open locked doors

-Made dynamic skylight moonlight look better with volumetric fog

-New beartrap pull out sound

-Moved loot in vent in lab

-Added beartrap place & camera place sounds

Fixes:

-Fixed fan dealing damage in town house when standing under it

-Fixed AK reload

-Fixed rake being alerted by gunshots (I know its a cool feature its just causing some issues with his AI I think)

-Fixed not being able to press esc in settings of main menu

-Fixed merch link logo showing up when loading

-Fixed ugly lab ceiling texture

-Fixed not be able to run between a set of tents under the wooden bridges

-Fixed Ugly textures at old lab location

-Fixed MP5 Location not having trigger that switches ambience to inside ambience

-Fixed Shacks having no collision

-Fixed Rakes AI breaking when dealing with doors

-Fixed Rake not being able to get up watch towers

-Fixed rake dying mid run animation, he now stops and waits a second before dying

-Fixed combining items causing issues with UI

-Lowered MP5 Damage

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #5: Hotfix #2

Patch Notes:

-All old car models have been replaced with better ones

-Overhauled entire north of map with more loot and locations (Sewers, Military Base, etc)

-Rakes footstep sounds are now significantly quieter

-Delayed press L to disable camera shake tip til after earth quake is over

-Fixed some issues with the performance settings that automatically apply if bad fps is detect at start up

Fixes:

-Fixed game not starting in fullscreen

-Fixed rake not being able to climb tables and cars and his ai breaking over not being able to reach the player/a location when he thinks he should be able to

-Fixed rake not being able to enter shacks

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #5: Hotfix #3

Patch Notes:

-Beartrap boxes now randomly spawn with either 1,2,3 or beartraps

-Added a few small locations and campsites with loot around map

-Lowered horizon fog opacity & sped up clouds

-When walking outside or inside the ambience will now smoothly transition between them instead of jumping from super rainy ambience to super quiet inside ambience

-All guns except pistols (with the exception of the Glock-Auto) have switchable fire modes now between semi-auto and auto by press T or Y/Triangle on controller

-AKU damage is now lower

-Redid collision for campers

-Two new camper locations in the tunnel near the town and one thats in-between the abandoned plane in the swamp and the lab location you need to find the keycode at to get to the big lab

-Added new syringe item around map that has unique use animation

-Night vision now spawns in two more locations around the map (Lab & Military Base)

-Added more graffiti

-Replaced map to cave image

-Redid all trees in town area

-Added crowbar into lab

Fixes:

-Fixed padlock key not being droppable

-Fixed floating tent and campsite at military base

-Fixed radial wheel allowing player to look around on controller

-Fixed rakes death animations not transitioning right

-Fixed collision issues at military base

-Fixed some buildings not switching to inside ambience

-Fixed campers not switching to inside ambience when inside

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6

Highlights:

-Entire Sky & Weather System has been ripped out of the game and completely replaced with a new dynamic one that changes weather and overall looks and works 100x better

-Built in PS5 & PS4 Controller support with the color on the controller displaying your health and flashing orange when firing your gun (Planning on adding adaptive triggers to all guns as an option in settings enabled by default)

-Snowy Version of Hells Valley as a weather type that the new weather system can transition into

Patch Notes:

-Ripped out entire day/night cycle & weather system and replaced it with a much better which is way better looking and way more immersive.

-New dynamic sky & fog

-New dynamic weather system that includes thunderstorms (you can now see lightning strikes in the sky and they cast a bright light across the map), light rain, cloudy, clear, dust storms, overcast, light snow (still working on making snow apply to trees and grass so I can add full-on blizzards), and more with all new FX and sounds

-Player's hands and gloves look wet now

-The ground now actually looks rained on and shiny (maybe too shiny honestly)

-Replaced water droplets on screen with better ones

-you can now see little leaves flying by when wind is high

-Game now supports PS5 & PS4 controllers natively, they also will show your current health and light up when you fire your gun (still have to add new icons for PlayStation buttons)

-Game now gives different tips on how to place beartraps depending on whether you are using keyboard or controller

-Removed place down option from utility wheel since you can place them down with X/Square

-Renamed Place Cam & Beartrap option in utility wheel to Equip Cam & Beartrap

Fixes:

-Fixed issue where sky and skylights could go black when messing with volumetric fog

-Fixed the rake logo in the main menu changing size with aspect ratio

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6: Hotfix #1

Fixes:

-Tweaked world brightness and fog colors (still working on)

-Lightning Strike lighting that causes performance dips can now be turned off by putting effects on medium (will make them automatically turn off on low end pcs next update)

-Finally fixed the world going black

-working on fixing indoor Rain sounds

-Fans no longer do damage (caused alot of issues)

-Tweaked how long day and night last for

-Fixed The rake logo covering post-launch content and credits

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6: Hotfix #2

Patch Notes:

-Rake default model is now the new one and the old one is rarer

-Redid all achievement Icons

-Redid all weather and times of day to look better

-Rain sounds now dont play in lab

-Lightning Strikes having their own lights has its own settings that turns off automatically if your pc cant handle it.

-Added 2 achievements for using beartrap on Rake and getting Night Vision Goggles

-Lightning Strikes now turn off on low-mid end PCs

-Snow and wetness now applies to roads, mountains, and trees

-Fixed cabin in swamp having no exit ramp

-All water now has rain drop ripples when raining

-Fixed floating car near farm

-Fixed Night time being too dark

-Rake now has a bloody variant

-Roofs will now get wet and snowy during weather

-Windows now having dripping water fx

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6: Hotfix #3

Patch Notes:

-Farm House is now accessible, detailed, and with new loot and furniture. (no lore yet I am planning on going through the entire map for 1.2 and adding more lore/cool details)

-Added details around the map

-Made fog better

-Fixed Rake not being able to walk off ledges causing navigation issues

-Added “Are you sure you would like quit to main menu” to stop player leaving unintentionally

-Added new lighting setting





Fixes:





-Rake now cant die while screaming or attacking

-Fixed being able to walk under bridge on river

-Rake can no longer climb mailboxes

-Updated credits

-Fixed night vision being hard to pickup

-Fixed some nav issues

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6: Hotfix #4

-Street Lights now turn off during the day

-Trees movement is now affected by wind speed/weather

-Added Playstation icons to replace all Xbox ones when using PS4/PS5 controller

-Redoing Keybind menu

-All Weapons & Gear now have water dripping off it when its raining, dust on them from dust storms, and snow on them from snow storms

-Rakes Skin is now affected by the weather, you can now see raindrops falling down his skin and snow covering him

-Rakes eyes now switch to black on death

-Cars are now covered with snow when its snowing

-Beartraps & Cameras are now affected by snow and rain

-The outside of all buildings & the big crashed plane are now affected by snow and rain

-More props/objects are affected by snow and rain

-Snow now covers almost every surface outside realistically like the roofs of every house and more

-Added graffiti for the names of two new patreon members

Fixes:

-Fixed military base transitioning to thunder

-Fixed all interiors that had snow/weather fx inside of them

-Fixed Grass on roads

-Fixed Road decal being above snow

-Fixed weather sounds playing when/where they shouldn't be

-Fixed flashlight blinding player on high settings

-Optimized a few things

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6: Hotfix #5

Patch Notes:

-New snow deformation system that allows the player, rake, and the fox now leave paths in the snow

-Beartraps and cams now sink into the snow

-Gloves & Arms now collect rain, snow, and dust

-Tweaked some of the weather

-Coil guns texture now looks better

-AK has new texture, working on making it so when guns/melee weapons spawn they can have a random texture

-Rakes original model has a new skin he can swap to

-Rakes music will now switch pitch occasionally

-New Weather: Dusty Thunderstorm

-Walls in town will now collect snow, dust, and rain

-Pulling out beartraps now puts away gun and putting them away or placing them pulls it back out. you also cant pull out guns while holding cams/traps too.

-Shrubs and grass now move realistically with wind

-Audio tapes, park benches, the outside of a few house walls left out of last update, tents, mail boxes, historical signs, beartrap boxes, and more now collect snow, dust, and rain

-Beartrap box in RV next to player home now always has 3 beartraps

-Made it so dynamic res can only be lowered to 20%

Fixes:

-Fixed Rake getting stuck

-Fixed shrubs turning fully white during blizzards

-Lowered Bloom (will add setting in future to turn off and change amount of bloom)

-Fixed PS icons not showing up

-Fixed Sleeves disappearing (I think?)

-Fixed fog not rendering over water textures when weather was dusty

-Fixed car floating slightly off the ground next to farm house

-Fixed car at spawn and police cars not collecting dust, snow, and rain

-Optimized cars

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons: Beta #6: Hotfix #6

Patch Notes:

-Added 2 New Achievements

-Added Nebulaes

-Polished up keybind menu and added all missing input options

-1911 can now collect snow, dust, and rain

-Player can now pick up beartraps and cams after placing them on controller/mouse and keyboard (It was possible before but the hitbox to pick up cams was insanely small, and beartraps were impossible to pick up completely. all of this has been fixed.

-Player can now rotate traps/cams on controller with LB & RB/L1 & R1

-Increased size of puddles rake, the player, objects, and animals can make

-Rake now bleeds and you can track him through his blood stains

-New Weather: Heavy Thunderstorm

-Powerline Wires now collect snow

-Trees now drip when wet

-Picking up cameras now gives a specific tip based on whether you are using keyboard or controller

-Lowered Coil Gun Damage a bit

Fixes:

-Renamed Lightning Strikes setting option

-Overhauled performance mode that automatically turns on if you are on low-mid end hardware

-Fixed being able to use hotkeys while placing traps/cams

-Fixed issue where you could open wheel while holding traps & cams

-Fixed issue where rake could get melee stunned while caught in beartrap

-Fixed issue where picking up cameras would be very hard

-Fixed issue where when attacking rake with melee weapon and getting jumpscared sleeves would disappear

-Fixed issue where the player could not pick up beartraps after placing them

-Fixed issue where player could just holster a used beartrap and just keep reusing it

-Fixed AI only deforming snow very close to the player

-Fixed player not making snow paths realistically

-Fixed guard rails on side of highway not collecting snow

-Fixed issue where fox would be able to walk sideways on very steep areas

-Fixed motion sensor being see through while off during blizzards

-Fixed low volumetric fog

-Fixed night being too dark

-Fixed brightness settings not working

-Fixed restore all button not restoring settings to default

-Fixed issues with 3D resolution options

NEXT UPDATE:

Update 1.2: Excavation (WIP)

-Expand left side of map

-Fox overhaul

-Rake Breaking home generator

-Better Tips

-Help Menu

-Deer

-More lore, audio logs, and notes

-More locations

-more caves

-More interactions with the world

-Save System

-Open up rest of locked houses

-Map in menu or on tablet

-Rake improvements (New jumpcares, stalking, etc)

-Quality of life improvements, polish, and bug fixes

-DLSS, FSR, and Aiming Sensitivity Settings

-And more