27 October 2025 Build 20546316
Update notes via Steam Community


Pryzm is part of the Scream IV Festival. If you're looking for a different kind of fear that doesn't involve jump scares, now is a good time to give Pryzm a go.

You can get it with my other games as a bundle as well. https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/45275/The_DrearyWeary_Collection/

Changed files in this update

