POPULAR TODAY
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20546310 Edited 26 October 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

It’s officially spooky season and we’re celebrating with a huge update of our cozy spooky game Long Time No See! It’s been two years since we released this and it’s still one of the coolest projects we’ve ever done. We’re excited to bring you some long awaited quality of life updates.

👻 Long Time No See v1.2 Updates:

🗣️ We’ve got localization! You can now play Long Time No See in eight (!!!) different languages.

👉 English (Original)

👉 Spanish (Castilian)

👉 French

👉 Brazilian Portuguese

👉 Russian

👉 Ukrainian

👉 Korean

👉 Chinese (Traditional)

👏 A huge thank you to Elio NETO, R.Order, Silvia Teixeira, and Renan Szántó for volunteering to translate Long Time No See 👏

⌨️ We added keyboard and controller support! You can now play Long Time No See without using a mouse. No more Long Time No Keys!

👻 There’s new dialogue in the “Afterlife” mini game! That’s all we’re going to say about it so you’ll just have to play to find out what’s new.

🐞 We squashed a bunch of little bugs (ha!) so your life is now better. You’re welcome.

Thank you to everyone who’s played over the years and if you haven’t picked it up in a while, we hope you’ll revisit Milo, Avery, and the gang this spooky season! 👻

