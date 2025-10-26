 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20546299 Edited 26 October 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update addresses the Unity security vulnerability discovered earlier this month. We have completed rebuilding the game client to ensure your gaming experience remains secure and stable.

We'd also like to briefly introduce our new title, XingHeDeYveYan, which shares the same universe while offering significantly enhanced strategic depth and open-world freedom. A demo version is now available on Steam - welcome to try it out!

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3328681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link