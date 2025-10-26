Happy almost-Halloween, Nauts. It's that time of the year, and the vents are whispering again... perfect time to sample the new gore presets in the accessibility menu, including a seasonal harvest of festive autumn gibs!This patch continues last week’s balance pass. We juiced many skills then; now we’re calming a few that grew…hungry, but buffing some enemies. Thanks to the sale, a swarm of fresh recruits has joined the drift! Several of their first-contact notes are folded into today’s tweaks. Keep the feedback coming, and I’ll keep carving small follow-ups as needed, before anything metastasizes.Beyond the immediate containment, I’m still tunneling toward a larger winter update: new monsters, new biomes, new places the lights don’t reach. Pack a spare blade.Thank you all again for the massive support! Let me know how you feel about the changes and if anything needs an extra look. Always happy to do some emergency balance changes.- Added an accessibility option to turn on auto-aim(for offhands) for Keyboard + Mouse.- Added new damaged effects when Naut it hit.- Added more impact effects when bosses are hit.- Streamlined the skill orb upgrading process by allowing the third slot in the skill orb to have a flat chance of being an upgrade(40%), to help people guarantee an upgrade even if they have a large item pool. However skill orb drops were also nerf(details below)- Updates various perk descriptions so their interactions make more sense, based on some confusion that was raised from feedback.- Buffed Ammo Eater perk by 5x -- so stamina regen is much more noticeable.- Buffed skill/offhand rarity drops in later warps levels.- Buffed all enemy HP by about 5-10%, after buffing the majority of all skills last week. Would love feedback from folks if it feels like its still too easy, fair, or too much!- Buffed Boss HP is increased by 5-10%- Nerfed Lilithex. Her dash timer is now doubled, to give the player a larger window of time to deal damage to her.- Nerfed the range on Flesh Tearer's ranged attack.- Nerfed Orbital blades by 10% -- these bad boys do some serious WORK.- Nerfed skill orb drops by about 40%, however, you have a higher chance of having an upgrade. Trying to see if people like this better, as I've gotten feedback about how they spend more time selecting skills rather than actually fighting. Loot syringes still buff their drop chance!- Dark portals that lead to secret areas are now more visually different from normal portals.- Fixed throwing animation for shurikens.- Fixed an issue with the "Volatile Growth" mutation(enemies dropping a totem mine) was hard to see because it was hidden behind enemies.- Fixed issue where sometimes a portal will overlap with the door to the next biome.- Fixed "empty" offhand sound for offhands. Offhands that are melee items, and make a gun sfx didn't make sense.- Added a timer to prevent the camera from panning down accidentally, when the player is holding down. The camera was panning down during combat which was not optimal for players!- Fixed portal placement getting stuck in walls on level 7.- Fixed issue where some of the new 'passive' skills would not properly load when using the save & exit machine, and then loading back into the game later.- Adjusting the collision priority on items that drop out of chests to make sure they dont get stuck in the walls when spawning in crowded places.- Fixed issue where passive skills such as Orbital Blades are still showing up on the congrats screen after killing the final boss.- Updated some inaccurate translations related to FR/UKR/RU text.