Improved framerate a little with more efficient Boolean checks, especially on maps with lots of lights (like Berindal's Estate at night). You can now destroy lamp lights and hanging lamps. Also fixed a few bugs thanks to Macabre's reports.

Complete list of changes:

-Improved framerate a little on maps with lots of light effects (Berindal Estate at night).

-New script Boolean: "if_objNearFast" (always picks object with lowest ID for faster processing).

-New script Boolean: "if_objNearSightFast" (same as above boolean but also checks for line of sight).

-Fixed major bug from recent patch that screwed up Ch.1 final cutscene (thanks to Macabre).

-Fixed bug where missing encyclopedia entries crashed game, added Grapnel entry (Macabre).

-Fixed bug where Commander Durolo didn't pay you for rescuing Lara in Ch.2 (Macabre).

-Fixed bug where text description files weren't getting deleted with save.

-Fixed bug where ratfolk in Keep Basement were not hostile.

-You can now destroy lamps for stealth purposes.