Improved framerate a little with more efficient Boolean checks, especially on maps with lots of lights (like Berindal's Estate at night). You can now destroy lamp lights and hanging lamps. Also fixed a few bugs thanks to Macabre's reports.
Complete list of changes:
-Improved framerate a little on maps with lots of light effects (Berindal Estate at night).
-New script Boolean: "if_objNearFast" (always picks object with lowest ID for faster processing).
-New script Boolean: "if_objNearSightFast" (same as above boolean but also checks for line of sight).
-Fixed major bug from recent patch that screwed up Ch.1 final cutscene (thanks to Macabre).
-Fixed bug where missing encyclopedia entries crashed game, added Grapnel entry (Macabre).
-Fixed bug where Commander Durolo didn't pay you for rescuing Lara in Ch.2 (Macabre).
-Fixed bug where text description files weren't getting deleted with save.
-Fixed bug where ratfolk in Keep Basement were not hostile.
-You can now destroy lamps for stealth purposes.
