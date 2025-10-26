 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20546212
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Menu

-Changed Controls Menu to improve clarity

-Changed Version Number to 12.4.0

-Changed Menu Buttons to be clearer

Character Select

-Finished Mode Select Graphics Update

-Made loading bar more visible on all loading screens

In-game

-Volume button visuals updated in the Pause Menu

-CPU will now only work in Play Ball mode

-Removed VFX effect from Whiffle ball

-Changed the behavior of Whiffle Ball

Wrek

-Wrek can now be chosen as CPU in Play Ball Mode without breaking the game. Though he doesn't attack yet

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1913551
