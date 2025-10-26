Main Menu
-Changed Controls Menu to improve clarity
-Changed Version Number to 12.4.0
-Changed Menu Buttons to be clearer
Character Select
-Finished Mode Select Graphics Update
-Made loading bar more visible on all loading screens
In-game
-Volume button visuals updated in the Pause Menu
-CPU will now only work in Play Ball mode
-Removed VFX effect from Whiffle ball
-Changed the behavior of Whiffle Ball
Wrek
-Wrek can now be chosen as CPU in Play Ball Mode without breaking the game. Though he doesn't attack yet
Changed files in this update