26 October 2025 Build 20546196 Edited 26 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
・We’ve added the stage name display at the top of the screen.
　(In this game, stage names will differ by character, and we plan to craft events that follow each character’s unique story.)
・Tooltips now appear when you hover over the Item or Equipment claim buttons in battle rewards.

