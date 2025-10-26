 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20546166 Edited 26 October 2025 – 06:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cozy Crunch Demo Patch Notes v1.0.10:

  • Added fan translations for Italian (A huge thank you to Gaspare Bitetto!)

  • Added fan translations for German (A huge thank you to Frani and Neon!)

  • Updated the game with brand new title art

  • Fixed a decimal rounding issue that made it look like you could afford upgrades when you couldn't

  • Fixed an issue where the fairy's name wasn't translating correctly in some dialogue windows

  • Improved the UI for quest completion announcements

  • Fixed an issue where the quests window would sometimes show a scroll bar when it wasn't needed

