Cozy Crunch Demo Patch Notes v1.0.10:

Added fan translations for Italian (A huge thank you to Gaspare Bitetto!)

Added fan translations for German (A huge thank you to Frani and Neon!)

Updated the game with brand new title art

Fixed a decimal rounding issue that made it look like you could afford upgrades when you couldn't

Fixed an issue where the fairy's name wasn't translating correctly in some dialogue windows

Improved the UI for quest completion announcements