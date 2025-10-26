 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20546119 Edited 26 October 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Environment

  • Playable Area Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed : an issue where players could get stuck and unable to exit certain UI menus, including the Crafting Menu.

  • Fixed : a bug preventing the ESC key from closing the Time Advance interface while active.

  • Fixed : an issue where held weapons or items were still visible when eating or drinking.

  • Fixed : inconsistent UI input behavior when pressing the Back button.

  • Fixed : an issue preventing some consumable items (such as Berries and Broccoli) from being used, dropped, or consumed properly.

  • Fixed : a bug where cancelling crafting with ESC at the Workbench didn’t stop the progress bar.

  • Fixed : desynchronized infected sound effects.

  • Fixed : a collision issue that could cause the player to fall through surfaces when modifying weapons (e.g., on rooftops).

  • Fixed : a visual glitch where clients briefly saw a grey cube flash when approaching items.

Features & Changes

  • Increased the item drop rate for loot found in forest areas.

  • You can now close the Inventory using keys such as E, Tab, or I.

  • Added an outline highlight effect to all carryable and interactable objects.

  • Carts are now available to craft and use for transporting items and resources.

  • Home Decorations are now available to craft, including items like fireplaces, firewood storage, and more.

  • Added new carryable decorative items.

Technical Updates

  • Removed unused foliage meshes and actors that still existed in the scene.

  • Refined and smoothed IK hand animations.

  • Adjusted IK positioning while walking

  • Implemented an initial save state for when a player is carrying an object

Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 20546119
Windows 64-bit Mist Survival Content Depot 914621
