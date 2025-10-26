Fixed : an issue where players could get stuck and unable to exit certain UI menus, including the Crafting Menu.

Fixed : a bug preventing the ESC key from closing the Time Advance interface while active.

Fixed : an issue where held weapons or items were still visible when eating or drinking.

Fixed : inconsistent UI input behavior when pressing the Back button.

Fixed : an issue preventing some consumable items (such as Berries and Broccoli) from being used, dropped, or consumed properly.

Fixed : a bug where cancelling crafting with ESC at the Workbench didn’t stop the progress bar.

Fixed : desynchronized infected sound effects.

Fixed : a collision issue that could cause the player to fall through surfaces when modifying weapons (e.g., on rooftops).