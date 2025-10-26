Environment
Playable Area Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed : an issue where players could get stuck and unable to exit certain UI menus, including the Crafting Menu.
Fixed : a bug preventing the ESC key from closing the Time Advance interface while active.
Fixed : an issue where held weapons or items were still visible when eating or drinking.
Fixed : inconsistent UI input behavior when pressing the Back button.
Fixed : an issue preventing some consumable items (such as Berries and Broccoli) from being used, dropped, or consumed properly.
Fixed : a bug where cancelling crafting with ESC at the Workbench didn’t stop the progress bar.
Fixed : desynchronized infected sound effects.
Fixed : a collision issue that could cause the player to fall through surfaces when modifying weapons (e.g., on rooftops).
Fixed : a visual glitch where clients briefly saw a grey cube flash when approaching items.
Features & Changes
Increased the item drop rate for loot found in forest areas.
You can now close the Inventory using keys such as E, Tab, or I.
Added an outline highlight effect to all carryable and interactable objects.
Carts are now available to craft and use for transporting items and resources.
Home Decorations are now available to craft, including items like fireplaces, firewood storage, and more.
Added new carryable decorative items.
Technical Updates
Removed unused foliage meshes and actors that still existed in the scene.
Refined and smoothed IK hand animations.
Adjusted IK positioning while walking
Implemented an initial save state for when a player is carrying an object
Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch