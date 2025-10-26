 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20546091 Edited 26 October 2025 – 06:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Prepare your fireworks and celebrate Halloween across Eratiath!
This update brings spooky festivities, class balance tweaks, and quality improvements across the realms.

🧨 Highlights

  • Celebrate Halloween with colourful fireworks lighting up the night sky!
  • Dedicated Servers: capacity increased to 12 players per world
  • New quest completion sound (thanks to Thero)
  • Temple of Valaark progression: 70% complete 👀


⚔️ Class Balance

Rogue
  • Fury rage loss: 5% → 4%
  • Cloak of Shadows is now rage free
  • Phantom Surge boost: 250% → 200%
  • Unstoppable: crit chance capped at 20%, cooldown 30s → 45s


Ranger
  • Eagle’s Eye cooldown: 30s → 45s
  • Ranger’s Mark now reduces AC more effectively


🍖 Items & Professions

  • Embercrust Cake: now grants +3% critical chance
  • Adjusted haste bonus for Goat Meat Skewers
  • Pickaxe quality slightly improves mining success chance
  • Fixed bug when a profession was very near 100%


🐉 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed Felarii Village house building area
  • Fixed monsters casting special skills too fast
  • Opening Bestiary with a boss/elite selected now leads to that mob
  • Call of the Heroes now removes fear from mercenaries
  • Fixed typos in "Healing Herbs" and "Gathering Minerals" quests
  • Dispel now properly affects Avatar of War
  • Slightly improved how pickaxe quality affects mining success


📜 Roadmap Update

We’ve also revealed our Official Roadmap, showing upcoming features, systems, and major milestones on the road to Version 1.0!
Check it out below 👇



---

Thank you for all your feedback and support — every update brings us closer to 1.0!
🎃 Happy Halloween, heroes of Eratiath! 🕸️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link