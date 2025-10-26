🧨 Highlights

Celebrate Halloween with colourful fireworks lighting up the night sky!



Dedicated Servers: capacity increased to 12 players per world



New quest completion sound (thanks to Thero)



Temple of Valaark progression: 70% complete 👀



⚔️ Class Balance

Fury rage loss: 5% → 4%



Cloak of Shadows is now rage free



is now Phantom Surge boost: 250% → 200%



boost: Unstoppable: crit chance capped at 20%, cooldown 30s → 45s



Eagle’s Eye cooldown: 30s → 45s



cooldown: Ranger’s Mark now reduces AC more effectively



🍖 Items & Professions

Embercrust Cake : now grants +3% critical chance



: now grants Adjusted haste bonus for Goat Meat Skewers



Pickaxe quality slightly improves mining success chance



slightly improves mining success chance Fixed bug when a profession was very near 100%



🐉 Fixes & Improvements

Fixed Felarii Village house building area



house building area Fixed monsters casting special skills too fast



Opening Bestiary with a boss/elite selected now leads to that mob



with a boss/elite selected now leads to that mob Call of the Heroes now removes fear from mercenaries



now removes from mercenaries Fixed typos in "Healing Herbs" and "Gathering Minerals" quests



and quests Dispel now properly affects Avatar of War



now properly affects Slightly improved how pickaxe quality affects mining success



📜 Roadmap Update

