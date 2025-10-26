This update brings spooky festivities, class balance tweaks, and quality improvements across the realms.
🧨 Highlights
- Celebrate Halloween with colourful fireworks lighting up the night sky!
- Dedicated Servers: capacity increased to 12 players per world
- New quest completion sound (thanks to Thero)
- Temple of Valaark progression: 70% complete 👀
⚔️ Class BalanceRogue
- Fury rage loss: 5% → 4%
- Cloak of Shadows is now rage free
- Phantom Surge boost: 250% → 200%
- Unstoppable: crit chance capped at 20%, cooldown 30s → 45s
Ranger
- Eagle’s Eye cooldown: 30s → 45s
- Ranger’s Mark now reduces AC more effectively
🍖 Items & Professions
- Embercrust Cake: now grants +3% critical chance
- Adjusted haste bonus for Goat Meat Skewers
- Pickaxe quality slightly improves mining success chance
- Fixed bug when a profession was very near 100%
🐉 Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed Felarii Village house building area
- Fixed monsters casting special skills too fast
- Opening Bestiary with a boss/elite selected now leads to that mob
- Call of the Heroes now removes fear from mercenaries
- Fixed typos in "Healing Herbs" and "Gathering Minerals" quests
- Dispel now properly affects Avatar of War
- Slightly improved how pickaxe quality affects mining success
📜 Roadmap UpdateWe’ve also revealed our Official Roadmap, showing upcoming features, systems, and major milestones on the road to Version 1.0!
Check it out below 👇
---
Thank you for all your feedback and support — every update brings us closer to 1.0!
🎃 Happy Halloween, heroes of Eratiath! 🕸️
Changed files in this update