 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20546062 Edited 26 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

We’re pleased to share the details of the v1.10a update.

v1.10a

Update Notes

  • Fixed an issue where Fox Beads were affected by Discipline of Gale.

  • Fixed an issue where Fox Beads could get stuck in walls within certain structures of the Well of Trials.

  • Adjusted Discipline of War Gong so that the timer now starts decreasing only after the War Gong enemies reach their destination.

  • Fixed an issue in Discipline of Iron Rain where the Arrow Rain could begin falling before enemies started appearing.

  • Improved the Elastic Arrow so that it now rebounds more naturally.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3689391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link