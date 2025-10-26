Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

We’re pleased to share the details of the v1.10a update.

Fixed an issue where Fox Beads were affected by Discipline of Gale.

Fixed an issue where Fox Beads could get stuck in walls within certain structures of the Well of Trials.

Adjusted Discipline of War Gong so that the timer now starts decreasing only after the War Gong enemies reach their destination.

Fixed an issue in Discipline of Iron Rain where the Arrow Rain could begin falling before enemies started appearing.