The update v0.60 is live now!
What changes?
Bug fixes: There was a major bug where, in one instance, the player was locked in a flickering state (sometimes for a minute, sometimes forever), along with a few minor ones. Those are fixed now.
Hint event: A lot of players experienced pure isolation for the first 10 minutes, which is probably climactic in a game called Isolation Simulator, but it is not by design. This is why I added a hint event which tells the player in an atmospheric way what he or she should do to unlock an event. It happens only once per run and only if the player cannot unlock any events on their own for more than 8 minutes.
Simpler event access: I added new beholders observing the player's behaviour and moved 3 events from different sections to this new one for easier access. It was designed based on my observations of players' behaviour in early access, which essentially involved roaming freely around.
The behaviour reset function: There was also a problem with data locked in the algorithm when some players decided to always act the same way after any event, which is not a bad thing, but due to the limited number of events in the current stage of the game, it could result in very long periods without any events. It is fixed now by a temporary reset function, which at some point will be deleted when the amount of basic events is greater than now.
Events Extension: 4 events got extensions, which are not new events, but logic forks reacting to the player's behaviour during those events. One of those is not fully ready yet, but you can reach a new area. One of those extensions was made as a required action due to the behaviour of one individual person, who decided to play differently, which was not expected.
New basic event: There is a new event in the game. Its goal is to happen instead of another event if the tension is higher.
Collection UI: It works now as a visual storage of the data. You cannot use it as a playback of unlocked events yet, but it shows progress.
2 new achievements: Those are pinned to the extended events.
Known issues:
The game happens to place players in the void too often, which is not by design. The reason for that is unknown for now; I am running more tests, but for now it's not solved.
Lighting issues, especially in 2 locations, are problematic. The simple solution would be to subtract the amount of light sources, but it is not intended.
The next steps:
One event extension
Adding more basic events
Behaviour monitoring algorithm improvements
Options UI (especially key bindings)
The next patch is planned for the end of November
Thanks for playing, and let me know if you run into any issues!
Changed files in this update