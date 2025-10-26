 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20545959
Update notes via Steam Community

+ ========================================

+ PATCH NOTES - v1.2.0

+ ========================================

+

+ NEW FEATURES

+ • Extra Save Slots – Never lose progress again!

+ • Fog Of War

+ • Leapfrog Movement

+ • Next Unit Hotkey & Unit Indicator – Press [SPACE] to cycle!

+ • Auto-Transport

+ • Multi-Move – Spend leftover AP to keep rolling!

+

+ QUALITY OF LIFE

+ • Improved Pathfinding – Smarter routes, fewer bumps!

+ • Unit Selection FX – Crisp click feedback!

+ • Smooth Camera – Glide across the battlefield!

+

+ ========================================

+ Thank you friends, I am beyond humbled to see you enjoy this game so much!

Some of you clocked hundreds of hours of gameplay and even a case of more than 3000 hours!!!

I did my best to implement all the features you asked for, if there is something missig let me know and I'm add it for you.

Please rate the game so we can unlock the Tradig Cards for this game, I have a complete set of TCG and emotions ready for you, just need a few more reviews and hopefully Steam will unlock the option.

Cheers!

========================================

