New advanced class PRIEST!

4 new gems for priest skills



Improvements/Fixes

Fix duping exploit via dropping

Fix combo finisher with projectiles (shadow release)



Balance Changes

The goal was to make the game less spikey, by reducing monster damage and player sustain.

Reduced monster ATK/MATK scaling (around 25% reduction at Lv130)

Reduced Leech and Health Regen by 25%

Revamped Heal formula, now based on INT/VIT instead of MATK (healing is much less effective for builds without INT/VIT, and Healing% is much more effective)

Reduced summon damage reduction to compensate for changes



Item Changes

Revamp utility item values

Added leech backpack

Changed some maces back to melee substats

Chompy Hood: Leech 10 > 10 + 1 per refine

Moon Hat: CastSpd 2% > 1%, Regen 5% > 3%