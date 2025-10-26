 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545837 Edited 26 October 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New advanced class PRIEST!
4 new gems for priest skills

Improvements/Fixes
Fix duping exploit via dropping
Fix combo finisher with projectiles (shadow release)

Balance Changes
The goal was to make the game less spikey, by reducing monster damage and player sustain.
Reduced monster ATK/MATK scaling (around 25% reduction at Lv130)
Reduced Leech and Health Regen by 25%
Revamped Heal formula, now based on INT/VIT instead of MATK (healing is much less effective for builds without INT/VIT, and Healing% is much more effective)
Reduced summon damage reduction to compensate for changes

Item Changes
Revamp utility item values
Added leech backpack
Changed some maces back to melee substats
Chompy Hood: Leech 10 > 10 + 1 per refine
Moon Hat: CastSpd 2% > 1%, Regen 5% > 3%

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918511
