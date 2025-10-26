New advanced class PRIEST!
4 new gems for priest skills
Improvements/Fixes
Fix duping exploit via dropping
Fix combo finisher with projectiles (shadow release)
Balance Changes
The goal was to make the game less spikey, by reducing monster damage and player sustain.
Reduced monster ATK/MATK scaling (around 25% reduction at Lv130)
Reduced Leech and Health Regen by 25%
Revamped Heal formula, now based on INT/VIT instead of MATK (healing is much less effective for builds without INT/VIT, and Healing% is much more effective)
Reduced summon damage reduction to compensate for changes
Item Changes
Revamp utility item values
Added leech backpack
Changed some maces back to melee substats
Chompy Hood: Leech 10 > 10 + 1 per refine
Moon Hat: CastSpd 2% > 1%, Regen 5% > 3%
[Update 0.6.0] Priest
