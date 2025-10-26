After months of hard work, the next playtest is here! Thank you to all the previous testers - your feedback was extremely valuable and directly contributed to the development process. We are excited to share these new features with you and look forward to hearing about your experience with this latest release!
New Features
Tutorial Sections
The tutorial has been completely restructured and is now broken down into multiple independent sections that should each take 5-15 minutes to complete. Learn to control regardless of your experience level with aviation.
Complete the all sections to earn the 'Tutorial' achievement.
Runway Selection
Experience an entirely new challenge in the same airspaces by changing runway flows. Select active runways in the airport configuration page before and during your control session.
SID/STARs
Organize busy airspaces by activating SID/STARs in the airport configuration page. Aircraft will fly the routes and meet altitude/airspeed restrictions along the way based on active runways.
Leaderboards
Score high, climb the leaderboards and earn achievements.
New Leaderboards:
All-time region score
Monthly region score
Position score
Total completed flights
New Achievements:
Region leader (All-Time)
Region leader (Monthly)
Region top-10 (All-Time)
Regions
Control new airspaces by downloading regions as DLC from the Steam store page. Watch for new regions to come out soon!
Feedback
Let us know what you liked, what you didn't like, and if you found any bugs using any of the following links:
Report a bug using the Bug Report Form.
Let us know which new features sound most interesting to you using the New Features Form.
Suggest tutorial improvements using the Tutorial Feedback Form.
Start a new discussion in the Steam Community Hub.
Email us at feedback@airflowatc.com.
Changes
These are the significant changes that need most attention in testing.
Tutorial redesign
3D position-select page
Full-size keyboard input
Procedure airspeed restrictions
SID/STAR video maps
Airspace ceiling labels
Leaderboards page
Airport configuration page
Post-session stats page
In-game help panel
Main menu settings
New scoring/efficiency equations
All-Time Region Leader achievement
Monthly Region Leader achievement
Departures initial altitude
Radio sequencing improvements
Voice settings
Conflict alarm disable setting
Secondary window bugs
Tooltips on UI elements
Range ring labels
Changed files in this update