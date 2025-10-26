After months of hard work, the next playtest is here! Thank you to all the previous testers - your feedback was extremely valuable and directly contributed to the development process. We are excited to share these new features with you and look forward to hearing about your experience with this latest release!

New Features

Tutorial Sections

The tutorial has been completely restructured and is now broken down into multiple independent sections that should each take 5-15 minutes to complete. Learn to control regardless of your experience level with aviation.

Complete the all sections to earn the 'Tutorial' achievement.

Runway Selection

Experience an entirely new challenge in the same airspaces by changing runway flows. Select active runways in the airport configuration page before and during your control session.

SID/STARs

Organize busy airspaces by activating SID/STARs in the airport configuration page. Aircraft will fly the routes and meet altitude/airspeed restrictions along the way based on active runways.

Leaderboards

Score high, climb the leaderboards and earn achievements.

New Leaderboards:

All-time region score

Monthly region score

Position score

Total completed flights

New Achievements:

Region leader (All-Time)

Region leader (Monthly)

Region top-10 (All-Time)

Regions

Control new airspaces by downloading regions as DLC from the Steam store page. Watch for new regions to come out soon!

Feedback

Let us know what you liked, what you didn't like, and if you found any bugs using any of the following links:

Changes

These are the significant changes that need most attention in testing.