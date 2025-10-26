 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545829 Edited 26 October 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After months of hard work, the next playtest is here! Thank you to all the previous testers - your feedback was extremely valuable and directly contributed to the development process. We are excited to share these new features with you and look forward to hearing about your experience with this latest release!

New Features

Tutorial Sections

The tutorial has been completely restructured and is now broken down into multiple independent sections that should each take 5-15 minutes to complete. Learn to control regardless of your experience level with aviation.

Complete the all sections to earn the 'Tutorial' achievement.

Runway Selection

Experience an entirely new challenge in the same airspaces by changing runway flows. Select active runways in the airport configuration page before and during your control session.

SID/STARs

Organize busy airspaces by activating SID/STARs in the airport configuration page. Aircraft will fly the routes and meet altitude/airspeed restrictions along the way based on active runways.

Leaderboards

Score high, climb the leaderboards and earn achievements.

New Leaderboards:

  • All-time region score

  • Monthly region score

  • Position score

  • Total completed flights

New Achievements:

  • Region leader (All-Time)

  • Region leader (Monthly)

  • Region top-10 (All-Time)

Regions

Control new airspaces by downloading regions as DLC from the Steam store page. Watch for new regions to come out soon!

Feedback

Let us know what you liked, what you didn't like, and if you found any bugs using any of the following links:

Changes

These are the significant changes that need most attention in testing.

  • Tutorial redesign

  • 3D position-select page

  • Full-size keyboard input

  • Procedure airspeed restrictions

  • SID/STAR video maps

  • Airspace ceiling labels

  • Leaderboards page

  • Airport configuration page

  • Post-session stats page

  • In-game help panel

  • Main menu settings

  • New scoring/efficiency equations

  • All-Time Region Leader achievement

  • Monthly Region Leader achievement

  • Departures initial altitude

  • Radio sequencing improvements

  • Voice settings

  • Conflict alarm disable setting

  • Secondary window bugs

  • Tooltips on UI elements

  • Range ring labels

Changed files in this update

