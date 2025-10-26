v0.9.b_1h1 has been released to 'beta' and 'default', v0.8.b_16 has been moved to the 'previous' branch. Report issues and bugs in the Steam Forums.
Saves from v9b1 should be compatible with this hotfix.
Fixes
Fix crash when examining Persons using the
Really Attack?screen.
Fix health multiplier on armors with the Soothing quality. (It granted +100% health multiplier instead of +3% as intended.)
Mangled wound deals 50% condition damage instead of 500%.
Targeting on Mimics and Fell Reavers now correctly varies per-form again.
You can donate Emeralds to Merchant Guilds even when you match the minimum donation amount.
Gem laundering at Rogue Guild's properly selects target gem to convert to. Credits menu also improved and rep cost lowered.
Minor text and graphical display fixes.
Changes
Reduce Doctor and Black Market Doctor Punishment removal price, so it doesn't scale for each Punishment you have.
Significantly increased world currency rewards from sidequests. (By a factor ranging from 8x to 3x as profitable per giver and type.)
NPCs no longer steal from the player on their death. (The Punishment system handles death penalties.)
When gaining a new skill config option, it selects a starting configuration, even outside of QuickStart.
Weapons will show their CRM damage multipliers if you have a skill config. This can be disabled in indicator options.
Elementalist and Pyro/Cyro/Aero Boost now only trigger once per attack maximum. (It was both unbalanced and an excessive amount of note text.)
Target Summary now appears for every attack in 1v1's, combines HP and TempHP, and doesn't show CRM (since CRM is factored into every attack and showing the average of all slot's defenses is misleading).
Improve display of dodge/hit increases and decreases in battle.
Shortened and colorized Wound and Effect descriptions.
Abandoning Sidequests now prompts for confirmation.
Changed files in this update