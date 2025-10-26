v0.9.b_1h1 has been released to 'beta' and 'default', v0.8.b_16 has been moved to the 'previous' branch. Report issues and bugs in the Steam Forums.

Saves from v9b1 should be compatible with this hotfix.

Fixes

Fix crash when examining Persons using the Really Attack? screen.

Fix health multiplier on armors with the Soothing quality. (It granted +100% health multiplier instead of +3% as intended.)

Mangled wound deals 50% condition damage instead of 500%.

Targeting on Mimics and Fell Reavers now correctly varies per-form again.

You can donate Emeralds to Merchant Guilds even when you match the minimum donation amount.

Gem laundering at Rogue Guild's properly selects target gem to convert to. Credits menu also improved and rep cost lowered.

Minor text and graphical display fixes.

Changes