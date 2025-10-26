 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545663 Edited 26 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Neglected to update the ghosts when the new node generation system went in.

0.9.1

  • Updated ghost building blocks to match new centered nodes.

  • Added Wishlist and discord button to the main menu.

1W2P320D0A

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2992722
