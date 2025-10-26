 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545586 Edited 26 October 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added the ability to customize your character before playing the game.

    You can choose your gender, outfit, and skills

  2. Add multilingual system, starting with English, Thai and other languages ​​in the future.

  3. You can choose the game difficulty level from 3 levels: easy, medium and hard.

  4. You can zoom in and out on the map to view it in detail.

  5. Smoother driving

  6. Survivors in your community may go berserk if their morale drops.

    Enjoy !!!!

    WIK Games Studio

