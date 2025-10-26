Added the ability to customize your character before playing the game.
You can choose your gender, outfit, and skills
Add multilingual system, starting with English, Thai and other languages in the future.
You can choose the game difficulty level from 3 levels: easy, medium and hard.
You can zoom in and out on the map to view it in detail.
Smoother driving
Survivors in your community may go berserk if their morale drops.
Enjoy !!!!
WIK Games Studio
ZombiGON build 2.06
