1. Support playing with Xbox controllers
2. Increase the probability of successful store reinforcement
3. Reduce the strength of the first boss
4. Balance adjustment
5. Other optimizations
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1. Support playing with Xbox controllers
2. Increase the probability of successful store reinforcement
3. Reduce the strength of the first boss
4. Balance adjustment
5. Other optimizations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update