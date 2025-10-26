 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545574 Edited 26 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Support playing with Xbox controllers

2. Increase the probability of successful store reinforcement

3. Reduce the strength of the first boss

4. Balance adjustment

5. Other optimizations

