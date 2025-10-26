 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545558 Edited 26 October 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Skill unlock status is now properly saved and loaded

- Save files with missing skill points (because of above issue) will have them awarded

- 'Unlock' button state is updated for clarity when we have no skill points to spend

Changed files in this update

Depot 3579491
