- Skill unlock status is now properly saved and loaded
- Save files with missing skill points (because of above issue) will have them awarded
- 'Unlock' button state is updated for clarity when we have no skill points to spend
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Skill unlock status is now properly saved and loaded
- Save files with missing skill points (because of above issue) will have them awarded
- 'Unlock' button state is updated for clarity when we have no skill points to spend
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update