 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20545555 Edited 26 October 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fire of Life: New Day 0.9

I am releasing 0.9 which has the remaining story involved with this particular VN put into it. This does conclude Day 1 to 3 within all storylines, and sets up for future ones. :)

Next

I will be working to try to integrate GamePads into the VN for easier use rather than just being restricted to Keyboard and Mouse. :) When I do that and clear any latent bugs I can find in the VN, I will change it from Early Release to Full Release because it will be 1.0.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link