Fire of Life: New Day 0.9

I am releasing 0.9 which has the remaining story involved with this particular VN put into it. This does conclude Day 1 to 3 within all storylines, and sets up for future ones. :)

Next

I will be working to try to integrate GamePads into the VN for easier use rather than just being restricted to Keyboard and Mouse. :) When I do that and clear any latent bugs I can find in the VN, I will change it from Early Release to Full Release because it will be 1.0.