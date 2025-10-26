A small update for Broke Signal Badlands has been released, with the following changes and updates:

A loading screen has been added to the main menu, when players choose the tutorial or start a new run.

We've attempted to address player's frustrations with running into landmark encounters and having it reappear - there is a 10 second window where the collision is hidden when a landmark encounter is completed (pass a diceroll). This should hopefully cut down on some incidents where players run into the same encounter over and over again when leaving it.

Fixed a bug with Shootouts where passing one shootout during a run would cause players to pass all shootouts after, even if they miss.

Fixed several enemies having larger hitboxes than their actual sprite during shootouts.

Shootout dodge window has been increased from 1 second to 3 seconds for enemies, giving players more time to take shots.

Shootouts have been shortened from 10 seconds to 7 seconds.

Gun dice have been changed to revolver cylinders. They are functionally identical, but aesthetically distinct.

Removed instances of "maxx" being used instead of "max" during the tutorial.

Added a note that text speed/image speed can be increased in options in the tutorial.

Added a note that the spacebar/A button can be double-tapped to skip through text faster.

Recontextualized a few generic journal entry options.

Moved information about Rerolls to display before rolling the dice during an encounter, helping players make better decisions about when to take a risky roll.