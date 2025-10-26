 Skip to content
26 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update for Broke Signal Badlands has been released, with the following changes and updates:

  • A loading screen has been added to the main menu, when players choose the tutorial or start a new run.

  • We've attempted to address player's frustrations with running into landmark encounters and having it reappear - there is a 10 second window where the collision is hidden when a landmark encounter is completed (pass a diceroll). This should hopefully cut down on some incidents where players run into the same encounter over and over again when leaving it.

  • Fixed a bug with Shootouts where passing one shootout during a run would cause players to pass all shootouts after, even if they miss.

  • Fixed several enemies having larger hitboxes than their actual sprite during shootouts.

  • Shootout dodge window has been increased from 1 second to 3 seconds for enemies, giving players more time to take shots.

  • Shootouts have been shortened from 10 seconds to 7 seconds.

  • Gun dice have been changed to revolver cylinders. They are functionally identical, but aesthetically distinct.

  • Removed instances of "maxx" being used instead of "max" during the tutorial.

  • Added a note that text speed/image speed can be increased in options in the tutorial.

  • Added a note that the spacebar/A button can be double-tapped to skip through text faster.

  • Recontextualized a few generic journal entry options.

  • Moved information about Rerolls to display before rolling the dice during an encounter, helping players make better decisions about when to take a risky roll.

  • Added Patrons to the Credits menu

