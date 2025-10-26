 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545381
Update notes via Steam Community

Added an option to start on the secondary monitor for users with multiple displays (during testing occasional unexpected situations occurred ，awaiting feedback).

Known issues:

  1. None for now

Known but unresolved issues:

  1. This app forces fullscreen, which can cause Wallpaper Engine wallpapers to stop playing when the “pause when maximized” setting is enabled.

  2. Due to z-order/layering issues, some taskbar-transparency software may lose taskbar transparency.

  3. Enabling GPU acceleration in this software can cause severe stuttering.

  4. Background transparency can fail due to fullscreen optimizations.
    (Steam → gear icon at top-right → ManageBrowse local files → right-click game.exePropertiesCompatibility → check Disable fullscreen optimizations — this resolves most cases.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4045151
