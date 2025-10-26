Added an option to start on the secondary monitor for users with multiple displays (during testing occasional unexpected situations occurred ，awaiting feedback).
Known issues:
None for now
Known but unresolved issues:
This app forces fullscreen, which can cause Wallpaper Engine wallpapers to stop playing when the “pause when maximized” setting is enabled.
Due to z-order/layering issues, some taskbar-transparency software may lose taskbar transparency.
Enabling GPU acceleration in this software can cause severe stuttering.
Background transparency can fail due to fullscreen optimizations.
(Steam → gear icon at top-right → Manage → Browse local files → right-click game.exe → Properties → Compatibility → check Disable fullscreen optimizations — this resolves most cases.)
Changed files in this update