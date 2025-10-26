 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545352 Edited 26 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween From SurfsUp


The supporter bundle is on sale for the next week!

We've launched a new 🎃 Halloween themed update, featuring a new main menu, new maps, a new limited player model, and quality of life changes!

All players who complete any map from now until Nov 15th will receive the limited edition 💀 Skeleton player model.

New Maps


  • Cornmaze (BHop) by CarinaMachina
  • Halloween (2-star) by Spanky (music by Birdsong)
  • Creepy (3-star) by soh



Quality of life changes

  • New settings menu / config file
  • In-lobby model / animation switching
  • Various UI fixes
  • Spectator fixes
  • Fixed late joiners not receiving game state
  • Fixed disconnected players that rejoin creating new score cards
  • Refactored fetching leaderboards / personal bests
  • Fixed the game crashing when Steam is down for maintenance


Happy Halloween 🎃
- Carina, Mark, & Nerdiful

