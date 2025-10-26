Happy Halloween From SurfsUp

New Maps

Cornmaze (BHop) by CarinaMachina



Halloween (2-star) by Spanky (music by Birdsong)



Creepy (3-star) by soh



Quality of life changes

New settings menu / config file



In-lobby model / animation switching



Various UI fixes



Spectator fixes



Fixed late joiners not receiving game state



Fixed disconnected players that rejoin creating new score cards



Refactored fetching leaderboards / personal bests



Fixed the game crashing when Steam is down for maintenance



The supporter bundle is on sale for the next week!We've launched a new 🎃 Halloween themed update, featuring a new main menu, new maps, a new limited player model, and quality of life changes!All players who complete any map from now until Nov 15th will receive the limited edition 💀 Skeleton player model.Happy Halloween 🎃- Carina, Mark, & Nerdiful