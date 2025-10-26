Happy Halloween From SurfsUp
The supporter bundle is on sale for the next week!
We've launched a new 🎃 Halloween themed update, featuring a new main menu, new maps, a new limited player model, and quality of life changes!
All players who complete any map from now until Nov 15th will receive the limited edition 💀 Skeleton player model.
New Maps
- Cornmaze (BHop) by CarinaMachina
- Halloween (2-star) by Spanky (music by Birdsong)
- Creepy (3-star) by soh
Quality of life changes
- New settings menu / config file
- In-lobby model / animation switching
- Various UI fixes
- Spectator fixes
- Fixed late joiners not receiving game state
- Fixed disconnected players that rejoin creating new score cards
- Refactored fetching leaderboards / personal bests
- Fixed the game crashing when Steam is down for maintenance
Happy Halloween 🎃
- Carina, Mark, & Nerdiful
