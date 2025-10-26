 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545351 Edited 26 October 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

- Fix towers duration not scaling properly in 2x speed mode
- Fix unplaceable ghost-card issue when starting a wave while holding a tower. Towers now automatically return to their original grid position
- Fix an issue where the shop phase is skipped when reloading the game
- Fix “New” status on shop cards to check current run inventory instead of permanent discovery tracking.
- Fix remaining UI string issues due to the localization system
- Restore warning text on confirm new run modal (Regression from patch 1)
- Fixed some decorative environment pieces still having high mass values

Features

- Add middle mouse drag as alternative input for camera panning.
- Set all towers to fire immediately upon wave start (to reduce towers completely “missing” enemy waves)

Balance Changes

Levels
- Adjusted the timing of most early waves to have an increased duration (more spread out units)

Kinetic Tower
- Reduced pulse force by 25%
- Reduce projectile lifetime from 6 seconds to 5 seconds
- Reduced projectile mass from 10 to 6
- Lowered world-space positioning so that projectiles properly collide with scale level 4 units

Fan Tower
- Increased push force from 5 to 8

Known Issues

- Grow & Shrink Towers are behaving unexpectedly at the moment. Units become significantly larger and heavier than designed for, and are likely unkillable in some cases.

