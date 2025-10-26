Bug Fixes



- Fix towers duration not scaling properly in 2x speed mode

- Fix unplaceable ghost-card issue when starting a wave while holding a tower. Towers now automatically return to their original grid position

- Fix an issue where the shop phase is skipped when reloading the game

- Fix “New” status on shop cards to check current run inventory instead of permanent discovery tracking.

- Fix remaining UI string issues due to the localization system

- Restore warning text on confirm new run modal (Regression from patch 1)

- Fixed some decorative environment pieces still having high mass values



Features



- Add middle mouse drag as alternative input for camera panning.

- Set all towers to fire immediately upon wave start (to reduce towers completely “missing” enemy waves)



Balance Changes



Levels

- Adjusted the timing of most early waves to have an increased duration (more spread out units)



Kinetic Tower

- Reduced pulse force by 25%

- Reduce projectile lifetime from 6 seconds to 5 seconds

- Reduced projectile mass from 10 to 6

- Lowered world-space positioning so that projectiles properly collide with scale level 4 units



Fan Tower

- Increased push force from 5 to 8



Known Issues



- Grow & Shrink Towers are behaving unexpectedly at the moment. Units become significantly larger and heavier than designed for, and are likely unkillable in some cases.