Bug Fixes
- Fix towers duration not scaling properly in 2x speed mode
- Fix unplaceable ghost-card issue when starting a wave while holding a tower. Towers now automatically return to their original grid position
- Fix an issue where the shop phase is skipped when reloading the game
- Fix “New” status on shop cards to check current run inventory instead of permanent discovery tracking.
- Fix remaining UI string issues due to the localization system
- Restore warning text on confirm new run modal (Regression from patch 1)
- Fixed some decorative environment pieces still having high mass values
Features
- Add middle mouse drag as alternative input for camera panning.
- Set all towers to fire immediately upon wave start (to reduce towers completely “missing” enemy waves)
Balance Changes
Levels
- Adjusted the timing of most early waves to have an increased duration (more spread out units)
Kinetic Tower
- Reduced pulse force by 25%
- Reduce projectile lifetime from 6 seconds to 5 seconds
- Reduced projectile mass from 10 to 6
- Lowered world-space positioning so that projectiles properly collide with scale level 4 units
Fan Tower
- Increased push force from 5 to 8
Known Issues
- Grow & Shrink Towers are behaving unexpectedly at the moment. Units become significantly larger and heavier than designed for, and are likely unkillable in some cases.
Patch v0.0.2-p2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 4044221
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 4044222
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update