Hello everyone,

Tomorrow at 8:00 AM server time (your local time may vary), we will perform scheduled maintenance.

The update will take approximately 1 hour to complete.

Update Contents

1. Web Storage Optimization

We are transferring the item storage tables from the website to the game’s internal database.

This change will significantly improve the speed and performance of the Web Storage feature.

From now on, only crafting materials can be moved to the web storage.

This limitation is necessary, as the continuous growth of the web storage database was slowing down all operations related to it.

2. Wonderland Fix

Fixed an issue where defeating the bird boss in the Wonderland instance prevented players from progressing further.

3. Halloween Event Disabled

The Halloween event has officially ended and has now been disabled.

4. Event Schedule Update

The in-game event schedule has been reviewed and corrected to ensure proper timings.

5. Offline EXP Adjustments

Removed offline EXP for level 89 characters.

Added offline EXP for level 131+ characters.

6. Zodiac Window Localization

Final fixes applied to the Zodiac interface localization and display.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

We’ll see you back in the game after the maintenance!