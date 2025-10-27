As promised, the Halloween event is currently running. Go trick or treating, destroy the various monsters roaming the city and watch out for the exploding pumpkins!

Halloween has come to Apotheosis City, bringing new dangers in the form of skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, vampires, and werewolves. This includes multiple new bosses and some new missions.

Trick or treat?

New Trick or Treat doors can be found in Apotheosis City, primarily centered in the Science Park district. These doors could give you a free treat or reveal a trick in the form of an ambush. You can collect new Halloween Treat items and turn them into a new Treat Collector for a Halloween themed badge and title.

A Halloween mission contact, just south of the Arch, in the little graveyard is offering several missions. It’s amazing how those trans-dimensional energies are manifested in the 25th century!

Mission contact south of the arch

In housing, a new Halloween themed Slithering Pillar object can be placed in your homes or bases. It can be obtained by completing the Incident Investigation mission, which will only be available during the Halloween event.

Navigating the slithering forest where reality is warped

We’ve been fixing almost every reported bug in the game, so if you see something not right, please put in a bug report for us – we love your player feedback. Feedback can be delivered straight to the dev team using the question mark button on the navigation bar/compass.

A green fog has descended on the city

Technical Notes

· Steam prohibits price changes and sales during the first 30 days post launch.

· A shipping build is what is typically used by games published on Steam. One of the advantages of a shipping build is that the FPS is higher than on a development build, which is for example, what we used during Steam Fest.

· We have made game balancing adjustments, guided by the feedback of players in game.

· Several QoL improvements have been made in response to players’ feedback in game, usually within a day or two of the requests.

Battling the fire demons