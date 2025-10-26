This hotfix addresses some desync and save loading issues caused by the new parts. Some small tweaks to Millennium Front (Campaign 3) balance have also been made.

Balance

Doubled the credit reward for destroying squadron members.

Reduced the cost of manufacturing 50% ammunition stacks by 20% and 100% ammunition stacks by 40%.

Unlocking enhanced Ammunition Manufacturing no longer removes the ability to craft 50% ammunition stacks.

Reduced the manpower cost of the Scrap shop from 150 manpower to 100.

Removed the hour cost of modifying supply drop content.

Fixes