 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20545295 Edited 26 October 2025 – 02:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses some desync and save loading issues caused by the new parts. Some small tweaks to Millennium Front (Campaign 3) balance have also been made.

Balance

  • Doubled the credit reward for destroying squadron members.

  • Reduced the cost of manufacturing 50% ammunition stacks by 20% and 100% ammunition stacks by 40%.

  • Unlocking enhanced Ammunition Manufacturing no longer removes the ability to craft 50% ammunition stacks.

  • Reduced the manpower cost of the Scrap shop from 150 manpower to 100.

  • Removed the hour cost of modifying supply drop content.

Fixes

  • Fixed desync that could occur if certain new parts were rewarded.

  • Fixed rallying tooltips displaying the wrong amount of manpower gained on Normal difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2743461
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2743463
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link