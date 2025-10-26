🎮 Dolven Update v1.0.7 – Minor Patch Notes

Greetings adventurers,

We’ve just released a minor update (v1.0.7) focused on improving stability and fixing a few critical issues affecting character customisation, loadouts, and achievements.

🧙 Character Customisation

Fixed an issue where the cursor would disappear when entering the customisation screen. Navigation should now feel much smoother.

⚔️ Loadout System

Resolved a bug where the cancel button could incorrectly recruit characters.

Improved how party and recruit systems are separated under the hood.

🏆 Achievements

Fixed the Card Synergy achievement triggering during enemy turns.

These fixes aim to make your gameplay experience smoother and more reliable.

Thank you for reporting issues and continuing to support Dolven!

— The Covyne Entertainment Team