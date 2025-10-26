 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545285 Edited 26 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 Dolven Update v1.0.7 – Minor Patch Notes

Greetings adventurers,

We’ve just released a minor update (v1.0.7) focused on improving stability and fixing a few critical issues affecting character customisation, loadouts, and achievements.

🧙 Character Customisation

  • Fixed an issue where the cursor would disappear when entering the customisation screen. Navigation should now feel much smoother.

⚔️ Loadout System

  • Resolved a bug where the cancel button could incorrectly recruit characters.

  • Improved how party and recruit systems are separated under the hood.

🏆 Achievements

  • Fixed the Card Synergy achievement triggering during enemy turns.

These fixes aim to make your gameplay experience smoother and more reliable.
Thank you for reporting issues and continuing to support Dolven!

The Covyne Entertainment Team

